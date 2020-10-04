Depleted Heat Stun Lakers, 115-104, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

After Game 2, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler said his team would need to play perfect basketball in order to beat the Lakers.

Perfection might not be attainable, but in chasing it, he was excellent.

Butler scored a playoff-career high 40 points and the depleted Miami Heat stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 in Game 3, to reset the best-of-seven NBA Finals series at 2-1.

The Lakers led briefly in the fourth quarter, but Butler provided the last dagger in their comeback attempt with a driving layup to put the Heat up 109-100 with 1:13 remaning.

Without two starting players in center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and point guard Goran Dragic (foot), Butler filled the stat sheet in easily the best performance of his career.

Butler finished with 40 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. He played 44 out of a total 48 minutes, and shot 20 total free throws.

With his effort, the Heat are back in the series, with reinforcements on the way, as Adebayo is expected to be cleared to play in Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Lakers will likely walk away from this game thinking they've blown a great opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

LeBron James led the Lakers with a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the loss, but didn't get much on Sunday night from his superstar teammate.

After scoring a combined 66 points in Games 1 and 2, Anthony Davis was in foul trouble throughout Game 3, finishing with just 15 points in 32 minutes.

With their backs against the wall, the Miami Heat came out strong in Game 3. The Heat were the more physical and aggressive team, especially on the defensive end, forcing the Lakers into 10 first quarter turnovers as they went on an 11-0 run, and jumped out to an early 13-point lead.

The Lakers were 0-for-7 from the field to start the second half, and Miami's lead remained in the 12-14 point range until the Lakers made a late push at the end of the third quarter to cut it down to just 85-80 at the end of three.

After back-to-back three-pointers by Markieff Morris tied the game at 89-89 with 9 minutes remaining, Rajon Rondo drove to the hoop for a left-handed layup that gave the Lakers their first lead of the second half, 91-89. That's when Butler took over.

Things quickly turned towards the Heat's favor, as they closed the game on a 26-13 run to get back into the series. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Butler could be seen and heard on the court shouting, "they're in trouble!"

Butler might think the Lakers are in trouble, but in actuality, the Lakers have dropped at least one game in all four playoff series this postseason. After each and every loss, the Lakers respond with a statement victory in the next game.

Should that be the case in Game 4, the Lakers will be on the precipice of an NBA record 17th championship.

Should they lose, the championship will shrink to a best-of-three with Miami holding all the momentum.