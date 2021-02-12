Wendy's Makes 2020 World Series Joke on National Roast Day

Ask, and you shall receive.

When fast-food chain Wendy's announced through their Twitter account on Thursday that they were going to participate in National Roast Day, not a lot of people could have expected the hilarity that was soon to follow.

Random Twitter users got roasted, so did chef Gordon Ramsey, even Wheat Thins wasn't exempt from the jokes, but the best burn of all was directed at the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

The Rays' Twitter account asked to be roasted writing, "absolutely roast us," and Wendy's delivered the best burn of the year when they inevitably reminded them of their 2020 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the most roast-worthy way possible.

"We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet," said the Wendy's Twitter account.

The joke was a clear reference to Rays' manager Kevin Cash removing ace Blake Snell in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

At the time of Cash's decision, the Dodgers looked baffled and befuddled at the plate against Snell. The former American League Cy Young Award winner had allowed no runs, and just two hits with nine strikeouts through 5 and 1/3 scoreless innings.

Both teams were coming off a shortened 60-game season and the pitchers on full rest from Game 2 of the series when Snell last started. Needless to say, the decision to pull him from the game at that time when he was so dominant up until that point was mind-boggling.

The Dodgers were obviously ecstatic by the decision and predictably tied the game and took the lead seconds later. They added an extra insurance run later in the game, and cruised to victory. In doing so, they ended the organization's 32-year World Series drought.

Snell was visibly upset by the decision, and he was traded in the offseason to the San Diego Padres, where he will ultimately see a lot more of the Dodgers as they battle for the NL West this season.

Snell noticed the Wendy's tweet roasting his former organization and took to his own Twitter account to share his reaction.