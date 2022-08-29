What Can We Expect for Fashion at the US Open?

Get ready, Queens – the U.S. Open is back!

The annual tennis tournament, which typically hosts about 750,000 spectators, will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, and run through Sunday, Sept. 11, in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Every year, the biggest tennis tournament in New York hosts legends like Serena Williams, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff. It’s no wonder everyone dresses to impress.

Fashion at the U.S. Open is always a significant part of the event, and this year, we expect big things from those entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect athletes and spectators to wear this year at the annual tournament:

What are athletes wearing to the 2022 U.S. Open?

Serena Williams will wear a Nike outfit she designed, complete with diamonds and symbolism for her six previous U.S. Open titles:

Serena Williams will wear a figure skating-inspired Nike dress at the US Open that she designed — made of 6 layers to honor her 6 past titles at Flushing.



Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes include a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand-set diamonds. pic.twitter.com/9CxtGwQQlU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 29, 2022

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal’s night session outfit was revealed on July 16. He will be wearing a burgundy top and shorts, sponsored by Nike. His morning session has not been released yet.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) pic.twitter.com/kKdUtohuQe — Tanika (@SitTanyusha) July 16, 2022

In addition to Nike, Fila has produced two new looks that will be used at the 2022 U.S. Open, including the Deuce Court and the latest edition of the brand’s Heritage collection.

Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova wore these outfits at the Western & Southern Open and will be doing the same at the U.S. Open.

American tennis star Reilly Opelka is wearing part of Fila’s Heritage collection, including the Stripe Short Sleeve Crew and Heritage Knit Short. The shirt has a cooling effect, featuring mesh paneling, while the shorts are made with flexible fabric for breathability.

San Diego native Brandon Nakashima will also be strutting Fila, but his outfit will consist of the Heritage Stripe Tennis Polo and Heritage Stretch Woven Short. Also breathable, flexible and cooling, Nakashima’s outfit features Fila’s signature red, white and blue color.

Right-handed superstar John Isner will follow the Fila trend, but this time we will be seeing the Heritage Short Sleeve Solid Polo.

Are there dress codes for players at Grand Slam tournaments?

When it comes to Grand Slam tournaments, there is a dress code for the competitors. According to Grand Slam Tennis Tours, it is against the rules to wear a torn or stained T-shirt as well as sweatpants. But otherwise, you technically can wear whatever you please.

As far as the dress code for specific Grand Slams, the dress code for Wimbledon is entirely white. The Australian Open and French Open, meanwhile, don’t have any specific restrictions.

What are some clothing suggestions for those attending the 2022 U.S. Open?

It is suggested that spectators dress for warm temperatures during day matches, considering the Grand Slam tournament takes place in late August and early September.

It is also common knowledge that spectators be prepared for a temperature drop for the night sessions, perhaps bringing an extra layer of clothing.

“Last year, many fans visiting New York City experienced 90-degree weather one day, only to be shocked by temperatures in the 50s the next. So keep an eye on the forecast as it approaches — September in NYC can mean a lot of things,” said Grand Slam Tennis Tours in an article.

Comfortable shoes are also suggested, considering the amount of walking done throughout the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center stadium complex.

What do spectators typically wear to the U.S. Open?

Well, there are two key factors that contribute to fashion choices at the annual tennis tournament: New York and summer.

We are in the midst of late August, and it is perhaps one of the hottest Augusts New York has seen in a very long time. There’s little doubt that the weather forecast for the U.S. Open will be any different. We will most likely see lots of light-weight, breathable and bright-colored clothing at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

When it comes to fashion, New Yorkers always dress to the nines. “The City That Never Sleeps” hosts major events inclined by fashion every single year, including the Met Gala and various shows for New York Fashion Week.

It’s no different in the U.S. Open. Tennis attire is always chic and country club-esque, and mixed with the destination of New York City, there’s a high chance fashion this year will soar to new and exciting heights.

Is there a dress code for spectators at the 2022 U.S. Open?

There is not necessarily a “dress code” to follow at the U.S. Open. However, there are definitely expectations.

“Dress as if you were attending a fancy garden party: short-sleeve shirts and nice pants for the guys and casual wear for the women,” said Grand Slam Tennis Tours in an article.

But in terms of what is required, the U.S. Open asks that all guests comply with the Guest Code of Conduct when it comes to fashion.

The Code of Conduct includes: