What is the 2023 LIV Golf Schedule?
The second LIV Golf campaign is about to get swinging.
Following its debut year in 2022 that was mired in controversy after multiple notable golfers broke away from the PGA, the 2023 schedule has been unveiled, with the first event looming on Feb. 23.
The 2022 season involved eight events with American Dustin Johnson easily accumulating the most points among individuals, and he’ll look to defend that run with the 4 Aces team when the action gets underway.
Here’s a look at the 2023 schedule for LIV Golf:
The first LIV Golf tournament of 2023 begins in late February and runs all the way to early November. Here’s a look at where and when golfers will swing their clubs:
- Feb. 23-25: Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course – Mexico
- March 16-18: Tucson, Ariz., The Gallery Golf Club – USA
- March 30-April 1: Orlando, Fla., Orange County National – USA
- April 20-22: Adelaide, The Grange Golf Club – Australia
- April 27-29: Singapore, Sentosa Golf Club – Singapore
- May 11-13: Tulsa, Okla., Cedar Ridge Country Club – USA
- May 25-27: Washington, D.C., Trump National Golf Club – USA
- June 29-July 1: Valderrama, Real Club Valderrama – Spain
- July 6-8: London, Centurion Golf Club – United Kingdom
- Aug. 3-5: Greenbrier, W. Va., The Old White at the Greenbrier – USA
- Aug. 10-12: Bedminster, N.J., Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – USA
- Sept. 21-23: Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms – USA
- Oct. 19-21: Miami, Trump National Doral – USA
- Nov. 2-4: Jeddah, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club – Saudi Arabia
How many LIV events are there in 2023?
In total, there are 14 LIV events slated for 2023. There were eight official events in 2022.
Will LIV Golf be televised in 2023?
LIV Golf announced in January it had reached an agreement with The CW Network to exclusively air every event across all of its markets in the U.S. for 2023.
All 14 events will air from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays on the network’s linear and digital platforms, with Friday’s action available on The CW mobile app.
Who will play LIV Golf in 2023?
Numerous marquee names from 2022 are set to return to action this year, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and more. Bubba Watson is also set to make his debut after saying he’d join the tournament in 2022 while recovering from a torn meniscus.
Here’s a look at the teams thus far through Feb. 15, with more updates to come as the opening Mayakoba tournament approaches:
- 4 Aces GC: Captain Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein
- Smash GC: Captain Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak
- Torque GC: Captain Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig
- Majesticks GC: Captains Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
- HY Flyers GC: Captain Phil Mickelson
- Fire Balls GC: Captain Sergio Garcia
- Iron Heads GC: Captain Kevin Na
- RangeGoats GC: Captain Bubba Watson
- Ripper GC: Captain Cam Smith
- Cleeks GC: Captain Martin Kaymer
- Crushers GC: Captain Bryson DeChambeau
- Stinger GC: Captain Louis Oosthuizen