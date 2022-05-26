There’s no doubt the Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

Following the blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards during the offseason, the Lakers entered the season as a premier favorite to win the title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back healthy.

However, Westbrook’s inability to shoot efficiently off the ball or defend made him a liability alongside James and Davis, and it didn’t help that the incumbent superstars dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season.

With James turning 38 in December, the Lakers’ title window is closing fast. The decisions the front office will make this summer will play a huge role in the purple and gold being contenders again.

But what is the Lakers’ biggest offseason priority?

Mario Solis, sports anchor and reporter for NBC Los Angeles, says it starts with replacing former head coach Frank Vogel, who was fired shortly after Los Angeles’ final regular season game.

“Finding a new head coach is priority number one,” Solis said. “One who can manage superstar egos, make Westbrook work and then handling the spotlight here in Los Angeles.”

Hiring a new head coach won’t be easy though, especially if candidates are not intrigued. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined interest in the Lakers’ opening.

Let’s see how, and if, the Lakers unravel this mess.