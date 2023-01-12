What Time is the 2023 Australian Open on in United States?

After months of waiting for Grand Slam tennis action to return, the Australian Open has finally arrived.

There's one problem, though. If you aren't in Melbourne, it could be tricky to calculate when your favorite player is set to take on the big stage.

Still, there’s no need to fret. Once you figure out the time difference between your state or country and Melbourne, calculating the matches – you don’t want to miss – will become pretty straightforward.

Let’s get into it. Here is how to calculate when you can watch the Australian Open wherever you are located:

What is the time difference between Melbourne and the United States?

Use this chart to figure out how many hours your region of the U.S. is behind Melbourne:

Eastern Standard Time - 16 hours behind

Central Standard Time - 17 hours behind

Mountain Standard Time - 18 hours behind

Pacific Standard Time - 18 hours behind

Alaska Standard Time - 20 hours behind

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time - 21 hours behind

Wherever you are located, add the number of hours you are behind to calculate the time in Melbourne.

What day does the Australian Open start in the United States?

The 2023 Australian Open starts on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the United States.

What time does the Australian Open start in the United States?

Action at the 2023 Australian Open is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

What time is the Australian Open in the United States?

The full broadcast schedule for the 2023 Australian Open is as follows:

When does the Australian Open end in the United States?

The 2023 Australian Open ends in the United States on Saturday, Jan. 28.