What Will Grand Slam Champ Roger Federer Do After Retirement?

What will Roger Federer do after retiring from tennis? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Roger Federer may be retiring from professional tennis but he has made it clear that he will still be very involved in the sport moving forward.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be retiring from professional tennis after the Laver Cup, which will be held from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, where he will be playing a doubles match alongside longtime rival and friend, Rafael Nadal.

Ahead of the tournament, Federer revealed some of his retirement plans and the parts of his life that he would like to focus on once he makes that transition.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s what we know about Federer’s retirement plans once he says goodbye to tennis on Friday:

What will Roger Federer do after retirement?

Exhibition matches

Roger Federer has been letting his fans in on some of his plans post-retirement. The great news is that we will be seeing more of the 41-year-old out on the court moving forward.

During media day at the Laver Cup earlier this week, Federer said while he will not be competing in professional tennis, he will still be playing exhibition matches in front of packed stadiums.

“I would like to keep doing exhibition matches and I know that I still have the chance to fill stadiums,” Federer said.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Federer and Nadal played in a charity exhibition at the Cape Town Stadium in front of 52,000 fans.

The event was created to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, providing education and athletic training to children in Africa.

Before the singles match, an iconic doubles match went down, with Federer and Microsoft CEO Bill Gates taking on Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah.

Tennis commentary

This one is quite a surprise: tennis commentary.

Federer himself said he never thought he would get into the analytical side of tennis but fans around the world aren’t mad about it.

“I never thought I would say this but six months ago I suddenly thought, ‘Commentating on tennis someday, who knows?’’ Federer said. “Although I always said I would never do that but to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon…”

I think we could all agree that hearing Federer’s opinions and analysis of tennis matches would be a total game-changer.

Focusing on family

For the first time in 24 years, Federer can give his family his complete attention.

Federer is a father of four kids – two sets of twins – and is married to his wife, Mirka.

“The last few years were hard for me, but I think they were even harder for her,” Federer said about his wife. “She really didn't enjoy watching me anymore, with all the injuries. I felt kind of sorry for her.”

While Mirka will be embracing the time with her husband, it sounds like Federer’s children are distraught about the retirement news.

“They were very emotional - three out of four cried,” Federer said. “They asked, ‘Are we not going to Halle, to Wimbledon, to Indian Wells anymore?’ I said, ‘Not really, but if you want, we can go again.’”

With Federer’s amazing tennis talent and his wife being a former top-100 tennis player, we can’t help but hope a mini-Federer tennis legend is on their way!

Roger Federer Foundation

There is no doubt that Roger Federer will be continuing to grow the Roger Federer Foundation.

Established in 2003, the foundation has supported educational projects located in southern Africa and Switzerland, targeting early learning and basic education for children.

Since the start, over 1.98 million children have benefitted from higher quality education in over 9,300 schools.

Whether it’s through exhibition matches or taking his own visits to these schools around Africa and Switzerland, Federer takes pride in helping so many young children.

Will Roger Federer be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame?

Roger Federer will forever be celebrated and appreciated at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Before his enshrinement into the prestigious ITHF, the tennis world has to wait five years, as per induction requirements.

Because Federer has met the specific qualifications, he will earn automatic consideration to be enshrined in 2027.