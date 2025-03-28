The 2025 Dodger Stadium experience: new attractions, food, and more fun for fans

What's knew at Dodger Stadium for the 2025 Season New attractions for fans

New displays for Dodgers legends

New Uber pick-up and drop-off location

Honoring firefighters from the Southern California wildfires

New team gear: jerseys, hats, t-shirts, cards, and collectibles

New food and menu items at concessions stands

New 50/50 raffle opportunities

New 2025 season for the reigning World Series champions

The wait is over. As the Los Angeles Dodgers open their 2025 season, fans heading to Dodger Stadium will be greeted with an experience that is bigger, bolder, and better than ever. From revamped stadium features to mouthwatering new concessions, Opening Day marks the start of a season that promises excitement both on and off the field.

Centerfield Plaza Gets a Power Boost

The heartbeat of Dodger Stadium, Centerfield Plaza, has become even more of a fan-favorite destination. New for 2025, two state-of-the-art pitching cages give fans of all ages a chance to test their arms, free of charge. The wildly popular "In the Dugout" virtual reality booth returns, allowing fans to snap a photo with their favorite Dodgers players—no real-time meet-and-greet required.

But the real showstoppers? The oversized 2024 World Series trophy and an even bigger, gleaming 2024 World Series championship ring—prime photo opportunities for fans eager to relive last year’s championship glory.

New Displays Honor Dodger Greats

Throughout the ballpark, tributes to Dodgers history have been expanded. Fans can explore updated displays showcasing Dodger Hall of Famers, franchise legends, and moments from the unforgettable 2024 World Series run. The crowning jewel? The unveiling of the 2024 championship pennant on Opening Day—a sight that will make every Dodger faithful’s heart swell with pride.

Smarter, Faster, Better: Getting to the Game

Dodger Stadium’s rideshare setup has been streamlined for ease and efficiency. Uber, now the official rideshare partner of the team, has relocated its pickup and drop-off area from Lot 11 to Lot 1, accessible through Gate B. The goal? Less congestion at Gate A, faster drop-offs, and smoother exits for fans after the final out.

Honoring Local Heroes

This season, the Dodgers are shining a light on true heroes—the firefighters who bravely battled the recent Los Angeles County wildfires. In partnership with Fanatics, the new Frontline Heroes of the Game initiative will honor these firefighters on the field throughout the season, ensuring their dedication is recognized by thousands of cheering fans.

Dodger Gear, But Make It Gold

The Dodger team stores are stocked with exclusive new merchandise, including gold-accented jerseys and caps, mirroring the uniforms the team will sport for the first two games of the season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is launching a unique opportunity for fans to create their own custom collectible Dodgers baseball trading cards—a must-have keepsake only available at the stadium.

Food, Glorious Food: New Eats at the Stadium

Dodger Stadium has long been a haven for food lovers, and 2025 is no exception. Here’s what’s cooking this season:

Savory Sensations

Chicken Katsu Club (Field 8) – Crispy chicken katsu, Texas toast, kewpie mayo, avocado spread, arugula, applewood bacon, and tomato.

Pastrami Burger (Field 10; Reserve 31) – A juicy beef patty piled with thinly sliced pastrami, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mustard on a potato bun.

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl (Loge 133) – Sweet and spicy gochujang-glazed crispy chicken served over jasmine rice with kimchi and furikake.

Pho Brisket Dip Sandwich (Left Field Plaza) – Sliced brisket on rye with garlic mustard aioli, Thai basil, cilantro, scallions, pickled red onions, and pho broth for dipping.

BBQ Bliss

Latin BBQ Platter (Left Field Pavilion 51) – A feast of al pastor pork ribs, pulled pork, chorizo links, esquite, chipotle cornbread, habanero baked beans, pineapple salsa, and spicy coleslaw.

The Slugger (Left Field Pavilion 51, Reserve 31) – A massive 16-inch jalapeño cheddar sausage smothered in white cheese sauce, corn relish, cilantro crema, and tortilla strips, served with crispy fries.

Loaded BBQ Baked Potato (Reserve 32) – Brisket, mac and cheese, BBQ sauce, red peppers, fried onions, scallions, and clarified butter piled onto a colossal baked potato.

Sweet Treats

Fresh Funnel Cakes (Field 46) – Golden, crispy funnel cakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

S’mores Nachos (Field 46) – Cinnamon sugar-dusted tortilla chips drizzled with chocolate cream sauce, marshmallow fluff, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbs.

Popping Boba Dole Whip (Top Deck 4) – Pineapple Dole Whip crowned with mango popping boba.

Sweet Cheese Quesadilla Sundae (Reserve 2) – A Salvadoran sweet cheese quesadilla paired with soft serve and chocolate syrup.

Crunchy & Unique

Dill Pickle Tots (Top Deck 5) – Tater tots dusted with dill pickle seasoning, served with ranch.

Shucos (Right Field Pavilion 52) – A Guatemalan-style bacon-wrapped all-beef dog with avocado mash, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and sauerkraut.

Takoyaki Dashi (Field 45) – Octopus fritters drizzled with Takoyaki Dashi sauce, kewpie mayo, bonito flakes, tempura crisps, fish powder, and scallions.

Special Perks for Mastercard Holders

For those with a Mastercard, the perks keep coming. Cardholders can enjoy 10% off Dodger Dogs at the Centerfield Food Truck, along with discounts on rotating specialty items at the Flamin’ Hot Corner and Field Level Sweet Treats.

More Ways to Give Back

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is stepping up its game in 2025. The foundation has increased its 50/50 raffle opportunities and expanded its Homebase Store offerings, including autographed memorabilia and limited-edition LADF merchandise. Proceeds will support education, health care, homelessness, and social justice programs throughout Los Angeles.

A Season to Remember

From the championship-inspired décor to the sizzling new menu, Dodger Stadium has been fine-tuned for an unforgettable 2025 season. Whether you’re snapping a picture with the oversized World Series ring, savoring a towering pastrami burger, or honoring a local hero, the Dodgers are making sure every trip to the ballpark is a home run.