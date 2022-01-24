When Is the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline? Date, Time, Key Information

2022 NBA Trade Deadline: Date, time, key information originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The trade deadline is annual reminder that power in the NBA can shift on a dime. Every year, a few teams push their chips to the center of the table while others wave the white flag and look toward the future.

How high will the bidding get for Detroit Pistons bucket-getter Jerami Grant? Will the Indiana Pacers finally commit to a rebuild and deal Domantas Sabonis or Caris LeVert? Can the 76ers finally find a suitor for Ben Simmons? Is there any team out there willing to take the cap hit required to trade for John Wall?

The answers to these questions and more should come into focus as the deadline approaches. Here's everything you need to know before it hits.

When is the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET. However, some trades may not be announced until after the hard deadline.

Who are the top players available?

Jerami Grant, F, Detroit Pistons

One of the NBA's most underrated scorers over the last two seasons, Jerami Grant has been a bright spot for a Pistons team toiling away at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have reportedly been shopping him this year, but the price won't come cheap.

Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert, C, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have held off on going all-out for a rebuild, but the time may have finally come. It's unlikely Indiana trades all three of Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Myles Turner — especially after Turner suffered a stress reaction in his foot that's likely to sideline him until after the deadline. However, one or two of them could be on the move if the Pacers pull the trigger.

Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

The biggest off-the-court distraction for the 76ers has been the presence — or rather, the lack thereof — of Ben Simmons. He requested a trade last offseason and has remained steadfast in his desire to play elsewhere, even to the point of sitting out the entire season.

John Wall, G, Houston Rockets

John Wall hasn't suited up for the Rockets this season as the team attempts to trade him while giving his minutes to their young core of guards. His massive contract is a major obstacle preventing Houston from moving him and Wall has already refused any kind of buyout.

Al Horford, F, Boston Celtics

The Celtics have underperformed this season but are still hoping to compete for a championship, reportedly making center Al Horford available in a potential deal for a bigger star. Horford, 35, is averaging 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

