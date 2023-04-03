Everything to Know for the 2023 WNBA Draft

When is the 2023 WNBA Draft? How to watch, top players, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new WNBA season is a few months out.

With the 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament in the books, all eyes will now turn to the WNBA draft that’s upon us in a matter of weeks.

The 2022 draft saw Rhyne Howard go No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Dream after they acquired the pick via a trade with the Washington Mystics.

Though the Dream found themselves in the draft lottery once again this year, the top pick in 2023 landed elsewhere as some marquee players are preparing to enter the league.

Here’s what to know about the 2023 WNBA Draft:

When is the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The 2023 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 10, from 7-9 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The 2023 draft will be held at Spring Studios in New York City.

How to watch 2023 WNBA Draft

The 2023 WNBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to stream 2023 WNBA Draft

Fans can also stream the draft via the ESPN mobile app or on WatchESPN.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The Indiana Fever won the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history to claim the top overall pick in 2023. Indiana finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-31 record.

The Atlanta Dream, Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics (via the Los Angeles Sparks) were the other teams in the lottery.

Who are the best players in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Aliyah Boston could very well be the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. The 6-foot-5 forward/center out of South Carolina already has multiple accolades to her name thanks to countless dominant performances as a Gamecock, most notably a National Player of the Year award in 2022 and winning the national championship. When it comes to an anchor who can dominate both ends of the floor, Boston is the one.

If it’s not Boston, then Diamond Miller is arguably the best player in the draft. The 6-foot-3 guard out of Maryland wants the ball and will look to score. Perhaps the only thing Miller can’t do is reliably shoot 3-pointers yet, as she shot 30.2% on 3.0 attempts per game through four seasons as a Terrapin. But that could arrive in due time as she already possesses quality traits nearly everywhere else.

Another player to keep tabs on is Maddy Siegrist from Villanova. The 6-foot-2 forward is the Big East’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball, with an impressive four-season stat line averaging 18.8, 22.8, 25.3 and 29.2 points per game, respectively. Her 29.2 points per game this past year average in 2023 solidified her as the top scorer in women’s college basketball. She also rebounds at an elite level, has a deep scoring bag and draws fouls at a sizable clip. The Wildcat could be a wild card in the 2023 draft.