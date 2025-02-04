The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA on Saturday night, when they acquired five-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The move, which was conducted in complete silence, without rumors or rumblings, stunned the most seasoned NBA expert. Now that the initial earthquake of the announcement has resided into aftershocks, and both players have joined their respective teams, it’s time to look forward to how this trade changes the trajectory of the Lakers franchise.

For over half a decade, the future of the Lakers had been tethered to the waning brilliance of LeBron James, arguably the greatest basketball player to ever step foot on the court, and the fragile dominance of his running mate, big man Anthony Davis. But now that’s all changed.

The 25-year-old Dončić is a global superstar, and considered one of the top three best players on the planet. His magician-like moves and offensive prowess are uncanny. He’s a nightly triple-double machine, and last season led the league in scoring with an average of 33.9 points per game. It’s easy to see why the Lakers seemingly shattered their present for a brighter future with Dončić at the heart.

With their best player both on offense and defense now in Dallas, the Lakers, who currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference, will have to completely rethink their philosophy on the fly with Dončić and James now on the court together. But there’s just one problem–Dončić hasn’t played a game since Christmas Day and has missed the last six weeks with a lingering calf strain–unfortunately, not even Dončić himself knows when he will be able to return to the court wearing his new Lakers uniform.

Prior to the announcement of the trade, reports indicated that Dončić was close to returning. On Tuesday morning, during Dončić’s introductory press conference, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the elephant in the room.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time just to make sure that the calf injury is in a good and safe place,” Pelinka said. “I would truly say at this point that he’s day to day. We’re going to take it one step at a time, but if (everything) goes well and Luca feels good and confident, he’ll be in a game soon.”

That “soon” carries a tantalizing weight. Dončić is set to participate in 5-on-5 drills with the Lakers on Wednesday at practice. If that goes well, the team will work alongside his personal training staff to chart a return-to-play plan.

Given the Lakers upcoming schedule, here are a few possible options on when Dončić could make his debut with the purple and gold:

Thursday, February 6 vs. Golden State Warriors

If all goes well during the 5-on-5 drills on Wednesday, it’s possible Dončić could make his debut the following night against Steph Curry and the Warriors on TNT. However, this return would likely be well ahead of most people’s expected timeline and falls on the heels of the NBA trade deadline.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Indiana Pacers

This game carries a lot of weight. There were reports that Dončić was targeting a return date of the 8th when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks, and could make that same-day return with his new team, the Lakers against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers. This one could definitely happen, especially on a Saturday afternoon matchup at Crypto.com arena.

Monday, February 10 or Wednesday, February 12 against the Utah Jazz

If the Lakers opt for a softer runway for their newest superstar’s takeoff in Tinseltown, their home-and-away back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz might be the perfect spot. The Jazz are one of the worst teams in the NBA and would provide Luka with an opportunity to slowly acclimate with his new teammates without sacrificing a spot in the standings. Either one of these games makes the most sense.

Wednesday, February 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Dončić was expected to return before the NBA All-Star break, but if he’s still not ready by the back-to-back games with the Jazz, then it might make the most sense for the Lakers to give him an extra few days of rest during the February 14-18 All-Star break and allow Dončić to make his debut with the purple and gold in the team’s first game back from the break at Crypto.com arena against the Hornets.

For Dončić, his calf has been nagging at him for quite some time, and this time around, patience has been the key.

“For the first time, I took my time (to) get it to heal 100%,” Doncic said of his return. “Other times, I think I just wanted to go back to the court playing basketball, and I really (wouldn’t) be healthy 100%. This time I just took my time, which was the normal amount of time to get back to 100%.”

What Will the Lakers Look Like With Dončič on the court?

A pairing of Dončić and LeBron James is the kind of basketball dream that belongs in video games, not real life. The pick-and-roll possibilities alone are endless.

Lakers’ head coach, J.J. Redick, Dončić’s former teammate, is likely already diagramming ways to weaponize two of the most cerebral offensive minds in the game.

The backcourt will almost certainly feature Dončić alongside Austin Reaves, with the two sharing ball-handling duties. Since trading D’Angelo Russell in December, the Lakers have largely operated without a traditional point guard, relying on James and Reaves to initiate offense. That will change now, as Dončić thrives with the ball in his hands.

Contrary to some speculation, this is not a problem for James. In fact, it’s a relief. The 40-year-old legend has long expressed a desire to play off-ball more, allowing him to conserve energy and pick his spots. Dončić’s arrival provides that opportunity, and if the two can develop chemistry quickly, the Lakers’ offense could become a nightmare for opposing defenses.

On the defensive side of the ball, however, things get tricky. The Lakers’ defense took a significant hit when they traded Davis to acquire Dončić. Without their anchor in the paint, they’ll need to get creative to avoid becoming a team that simply tries to outscore opponents every night.

With less than 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline, Pelinka is still trying to acquire a defensive-minded center that is also a lob-threat to solidify his new roster.

“We know we have a need for a big,” said Pelinka in the press conference. “Right now, leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline it’s very dry. There’s just not a lot available. I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it’s probably more realistic that would be something that comes in the offseason. But we’ll accomplish that task that’s before us. We’ll find a way.”

The Lakers don’t have much time to figure it out. The NBA trade deadline closes at noon pacific time on Thursday, February 6th, and by that time the Lakers will have just 34 games remaining in the season.

If they are able to acquire a center by then, and Dončić returns to the court soon, then the fully integrated Lakers could be a real threat–albeit a flawed one–in the playoffs.

For now, Lakers fans will have to wait just a little longer to see how this roster shapes out and to see L.A.’s newest superstar don the purple and gold, thereby signalling the beginning of a new era in Lakers history.