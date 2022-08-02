Which NFL Franchises Are the Most Expensive?

Where Commanders rank among most valuable NFL franchises originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

First and foremost, the NFL is a business.

Not all teams are worth the same amount of money, though, and not all teams bring in the same amount.

A number of factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more. Several NFL franchises have been sold recently, including the Denver Broncos (2022), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2014) – all for then-record prices.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thanks to Sportico, we have an idea of what each team is actually worth if they were sold right now.

Here’s a full breakdown of the values of NFL franchises entering the 2022 season:

Which NFL team is the most valuable?

Sportico first released NFL franchise valuation rankings in 2020. And for the third straight year, the Dallas Cowboys have been deemed the most valuable franchise.

Entering the 2022 season, Jerry Jones’ squad is worth an estimated $7.64 billion, up 10% from last year. That tops all other franchises by a wide margin, as no other team has an estimated value above even $6 billion.

Behind the Cowboys in the top five are the Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion), New England Patriots ($5.88 billion), New York Giants ($5.73 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion).

Which NFL team is the least valuable?

While the Cowboys have been at the top since the first list in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have been at the bottom for all three editions.

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, the Bengals’ future is bright even though the team is valued at a league-worst $2.84 billion. They have an electric young QB-WR duo with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and the franchise’s value should only increase if it becomes a perennial contender.

The other teams at the bottom of the list include the Detroit Lions ($2.86 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94 billion), Buffalo Bills ($2.99 billion) and Arizona Cardinals ($3.17 billion).

Full NFL franchise values for 2022

After giving you a taste of the most and least valuable teams, it’s time to reveal the full ranking from first through 32nd. Here’s the list: