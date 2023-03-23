Where is March Madness in 2024? Final Four Location for Men's, Women's NCAA Tournaments

NCAA March Madness is off to new locations in 2024.

NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, is set to host the upcoming Final Four games of the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament. American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, will be hosting the Final Four matches on the women's side.

But 2024 will see the tournament travel elsewhere for each tournament, with one headed west and the other north.

Here’s what to know about the Final Four and preliminary round locations coming up next year for both men’s and women’s college basketball:

Where is the Final Four for men’s March Madness in 2024?

Following Houston’s run as host at NRG Stadium in 2023 and New Orleans at Caesars’ Superdome in 2022, the final games of the 2024 men’s tournament are headed west once again.

State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Cardinals, is hosting the 2024 March Madness Final Four games on the men’s side.

When is the Final Four for men’s March Madness in 2024?

Saturday, April 6 and Monday, April 8, 2024, are the two dates for games in Arizona.

Has State Farm Stadium hosted the Final Four before?

The venue once hosted the men’s 2017 Final Four.

No. 1 Gonzaga defeated No. 7 South Carolina 77-73 in one semifinal and No. 1 North Carolina eliminated No. 3 Oregon 77-76 in the other.

UNC then won the title by beating Gonzaga 71-65 behind Joel Berry II’s 22-point performance.

Where is the Final Four women’s March Madness in 2024?

Following Dallas’ run as host at American Airlines Center in 2023, the final games of the 2024 women’s tournament is headed north.

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, home of the Cavaliers, is hosting the 2024 March Madness Final Four games on the women’s side.

When is the Final Four for women’s March Madness in 2024?

Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, are the two dates for Cleveland in 2024.

Has Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse hosted the Final Four before?

The venue once hosted the women’s Final Four in 2007.

In 2007, No. 1 Tennessee topped No. 1 UNC 56-50 in one semifinal and No. 4 Rutgers beat No. 3 LSU 59-35 in the other. Tennessee went on to beat Rutgers 59-46 to win the national championship behind Candace Parker’s 17-point performance.