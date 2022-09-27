Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change

Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23.
The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to his suspension, has a real chance to earn NBA Coach of the Year honors if the C's can overcome their adversity. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the 34-year-old has +1400 odds to win the award for 2022-23. That ties him for the fifth-best odds among NBA head coaches heading into the new season.
The only coaches with better odds than Mazzulla are Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies, +900), Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves, (+1000), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers, +1100), and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat, +1100). Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) and Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans) are tied with Mazzulla at +1400.
Prior to his suspension, Udoka was the favorite to win the award at +850. He finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting last season.
Monty Williams, the 2021-22 winner of the award with the Phoenix Suns, has +1600 odds. His team will be looking to avenge a confounding Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s playoffs, while owner Robert Sarver looks to sell the franchise.
Here are the full odds for 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year with less than a month to go before the season tips off:
- Taylor Jenkins: +900
- Chris Finch: +1000
- Tyronn Lue: +1100
- Erik Spoelstra: +1100
- Michael Malone: +1400
- Willie Green: +1400
- Joe Mazzulla: +1400
- Jason Kidd: +1500
- Monty Williams: +1600
- Nick Nurse: +1600
- Steve Kerr: +1800
- Steve Nash: +1800
- J.B. Bickerstaff: +1800
- Darvin Ham: +2000
- Billy Donovan: +2000
- Mike Budenholzer: +2200
- Nate McMillan: +2500
- Steve Clifford: +3000
- Doc Rivers: +3000
- Wes Unseld Jr.: +3000
- Dwayne Casey: +3300
- Will Hardy: +4000
- Chauncey Billups: +5000
- Tom Thibodeau: +5000
- Gregg Popovich: +6600
- Mike Brown: +7000
- Rick Carlisle: +7500
- Stephen Silas: +7500
- Mark Daigneault: +8000
- Jamahl Mosley: +8000
