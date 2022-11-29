See the United States' Must-Win World Cup Clash With Iran at These LA Watch Parties

Free watch parties are scheduled in Southern California for Tuesday's crucial World Cup group stage matchup between the United States and Iran.

The U.S., ranked 16th by FIFA, needs a win to escape group play and join the knockout round after draws against England and Wales. Iran is ranked 20th.

The U.S. is 0-1-1 against Iran. The Americans lost 2-1 in the 1998 World Cup when they lost all three of their games to finish last in the 32-team field. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in an exhibition at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 17, 2000.

Here's what to know about LA's World Cup watch parties.

When does the U.S. play Iran?

The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be broadcast by in English by Fox and in Spanish by Telemundo. The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

The Group B finale is at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where can I watch the U.S.-Iran soccer game in LA?

There are several free watch parties.

Doors to Tom's Watch Bar will open at 8 a.m. for the party organized by the Los Angeles Galaxy. The opening of the bar will coincide with the likely start of the second halves of the Group A games between Netherlands and Qatar and Ecuador and Senegal.

Watch parties are also being organized by various chapters of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams.