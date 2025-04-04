USWNT

How to watch USWNT vs. Brazil in first April friendly: TV channel, stream, more

The USWNT will take the field for the first time since losing the SheBelieves Cup in late February.

By Sanjesh Singh

The U.S. women's national team is back on the pitch for the first time since February.

On Feb. 26, the USWNT took on Japan in the SheBelieves Cup group finale that would determine the tournament's winner, but lost 2-1. It ended the USWNT's chance at a six-peat, while Japan claimed its first win in the invitational competition.

Now, Emma Hayes' side returns to face Brazil twice in the team's two April international friendlies. In FIFA's latest ranking of the women's international teams, Brazil dropped one spot to No. 8 while the U.S. retained No. 1.

So, what time is the game and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the USWNT vs. Brazil game?

The U.S. and Brazil game is set for Saturday, April 5.

What time is the USWNT vs. Brazil game?

Kickoff time is set for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Brazil game?

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Where to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil game on TV

The USWNT-Brazil friendly will be televised in English on TNT and truTV. NBC's Telemundo and Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USWNT vs. Brazil game online

The USWNT-Brazil friendly will be available to stream in English on Max and in Spanish on NBC's Peacock.

USWNT roster vs. Brazil

Hayes named her 24-player roster for the two Brazil friendlies on March 25. Star forward Trinity Rodman returns to the side for the first time since 2024, with rising youngsters Lily Yohannes and Ally Sentnor also involved. Defender Tierna Davidson will no longer feature, however, after suffering a torn ACL over the weekend.

Here's the roster:

GOALKEEPERS: 

  • Jane Campbell, Houston Dash
  • Mandy McGlynn, Utah Royals
  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Manchester United

DEFENDERS: 

  • Alana Cook, Kansas City Current
  • Gisele Thompson, Angel City
  • Crystal Dunn, Paris Saint-Germain
  • Emily Fox, Arsenal
  • Tara McKeown, Washington Spirit
  • Avery Patterson, Houston Dash
  • Emily Sams, Orlando Pride
  • Emily Sonnett, Gotham FC

MIDFIELDERS: 

  • Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain
  • Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns
  • Lindsey Heaps, Olympique Lyon
  • Claire Hutton, Kansas City Current
  • Jaedyn Shaw, North Carolina Courage
  • Lily Yohannes, Ajax

FORWARDS: 

  • Michelle Cooper, Kansas City Current
  • Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
  • Catarina Macario, Chelsea
  • Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
  • Yazmeen Ryan, Houston Dash
  • Ally Sentnor, Utah Royals
  • Alyssa Thompson, Angel City
