How to watch USWNT vs. Brazil in first April friendly: TV channel, stream, more

The U.S. women's national team is back on the pitch for the first time since February.

On Feb. 26, the USWNT took on Japan in the SheBelieves Cup group finale that would determine the tournament's winner, but lost 2-1. It ended the USWNT's chance at a six-peat, while Japan claimed its first win in the invitational competition.

Now, Emma Hayes' side returns to face Brazil twice in the team's two April international friendlies. In FIFA's latest ranking of the women's international teams, Brazil dropped one spot to No. 8 while the U.S. retained No. 1.

So, what time is the game and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the USWNT vs. Brazil game?

The U.S. and Brazil game is set for Saturday, April 5.

What time is the USWNT vs. Brazil game?

Kickoff time is set for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Brazil game?

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Where to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil game on TV

The USWNT-Brazil friendly will be televised in English on TNT and truTV. NBC's Telemundo and Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USWNT vs. Brazil game online

The USWNT-Brazil friendly will be available to stream in English on Max and in Spanish on NBC's Peacock.

USWNT roster vs. Brazil

Hayes named her 24-player roster for the two Brazil friendlies on March 25. Star forward Trinity Rodman returns to the side for the first time since 2024, with rising youngsters Lily Yohannes and Ally Sentnor also involved. Defender Tierna Davidson will no longer feature, however, after suffering a torn ACL over the weekend.

Here's the roster:

GOALKEEPERS:

Jane Campbell, Houston Dash

Mandy McGlynn, Utah Royals

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Manchester United

DEFENDERS:

Alana Cook, Kansas City Current

Gisele Thompson, Angel City

Crystal Dunn, Paris Saint-Germain

Emily Fox, Arsenal

Tara McKeown, Washington Spirit

Avery Patterson, Houston Dash

Emily Sams, Orlando Pride

Emily Sonnett, Gotham FC

MIDFIELDERS:

Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain

Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns

Lindsey Heaps, Olympique Lyon

Claire Hutton, Kansas City Current

Jaedyn Shaw, North Carolina Courage

Lily Yohannes, Ajax

FORWARDS:

Michelle Cooper, Kansas City Current

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Catarina Macario, Chelsea

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Yazmeen Ryan, Houston Dash

Ally Sentnor, Utah Royals

Alyssa Thompson, Angel City

