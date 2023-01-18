Super Bowl 57

Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?

More than half of all Super Bowls have been held in Miami, New Orleans or Los Angeles

By Sanjesh Singh

Arizona is back under center.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII.

It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s ultimate showdown, with three of them coming after 2008.

Where does it rank among other cities throughout the Super Bowl era? Let’s take a look at which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls in NFL history:

Which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls?

Two cities have hosted at least 10 or more Super Bowls, but one has the most: Miami. Here’s a look at the Magic City’s Super Bowl history and every other location with at least one hosted Super Bowl to its name.

Miami – 11

  • Hard Rock Stadium: 1989, 1995, 1995, 2007, 2010, 2020
  • Orange Bowl: 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979

New Orleans – 10

  • Caesars Superdome: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013
  • Tulane Stadium: 1970, 1972, 1975

Los Angeles – 8

  • Rose Bowl: 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993
  • Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: 1967, 1973
  • SoFi Stadium: 2022

Tampa – 5

  • Raymond James Stadium: 2001, 2009, 2021
  • Tampa Stadium: 1984, 1991

Phoenix – 4

  • State Farm Stadium:  2008, 2015, 2023
  • Sun Devil Stadium: 1996

San Diego – 3

  • Qualcomm Stadium: 1988, 1998, 2003

Houston – 3

  • NRG Stadium: 2004, 2017
  • Rice Stadium: 1974

Atlanta – 3

  • Georgia Dome: 1994, 2000
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 2019

Detroit – 2

  • Pontiac Silverdome: 1982
  • Ford Field: 2006

San Francisco/Bay Area – 2

  • Stanford Stadium: 1985
  • Levi’s Stadium: 2016

Minneapolis – 2

  • Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: 1992
  • U.S. Bank Stadium: 2018

Jacksonville – 1

  • Alltel Stadium: 2005

Dallas – 1

  • AT&T Stadium: 2011

Indianapolis – 1

  • Lucas Oil Stadium: 2012

New York/New Jersey – 1

  • MetLife Stadium: 2014
