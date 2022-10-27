Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along.

It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but adding on selections at a concession stand can certainly add up.

Catching a buzz while watching an intense game at select stadiums will cost more, however. For instance, grabbing a beer to see Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics dominate at TD Garden will have a bigger price tag than attending Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to watch Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers get to work.

Let's break down the NBA stadiums with the most expensive drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic:

The following data is based on one drink on average per person in 2022, according to Bookies.com.

What is the average for drinks at an NBA stadium?

The average price for a 16-ounce beer in 2022 is $10.53 while the average price for a 20-ounce soda is $5.90.

Which NBA stadium has the least expensive drinks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the cheapest drinks with a 16-ounce beer averaging $5.28 and a 20-ounce soda averaging $3.80.