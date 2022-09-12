Which NFL Games Will Eli and Peyton Manning Be Calling in 2022?

What is the ManningCast schedule in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Football’s First Family is back Monday night for season two of the ManningCast, a special edition of Monday Night Football starring Peyton and Eli Manning.

"OMG, we're back again!"



Season 2 of Monday Night Football with Peyton & @EliManning is here



🏈 8:15p ET | #MNF | ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/XsP70wP1nk — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2022

This season’s schedule features 10 games -- nine regular season matchups and one playoff game.

The show debuted last season on ESPN to humble viewership, but it built a loyal following and succeeded in offering an alternative to the typical monday night broadcast.

The two former NFL quarterbacks invite an assortment of guests each week -- ranging from comedians (David Letterman, Kevin Hart) to politicians (Condozella Rice) to other notable sports personalities (Charles Barkley, Sue Bird, Phil Mickelson) -- for a telecast that’s designed to be more relatable to the casual fan. They also included several current and former NFL players, such as Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson.

The guest list for this season is still mostly undetermined, but don’t be surprised if fewer current players make the list. The show earned a reputation for being slightly cursed, as several players struggled in the week immediately following their guest appearance.

ManningCast makes its season debut tonight when Peyton's former team, the Denver Broncos, travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The brothers will be joined by comedian Joel McHale, Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who will brave the cursed program less than a week before hosting the Carolina Panthers.

McHale is best known for starring in NBC’s “Community.” A lifelong Seahawks fan, McHale spent two years as a walk-on tight end with the University of Washington, where he was the self-proclaimed “worst tight end in the history of the Huskies by a mile” before pursuing acting and comedy.

On the other side of the rivalry is Sharpe. Before he was going toe-to-toe with Skip Bayless on their Fox Sports 1 program, Sharpe enjoyed a storied career as a tight end, primarily with the Broncos. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Barkley put in an impressive state sheet on Sunday in the Giant's 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. He recorded 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, good for an average of 9.1 yards per carry. Monday's broadcast will serve as a reunion with his former teammate, Eli. The two overlapped for two seasons in New York before Manning retired after 16 years with the franchise.

The schedule for the second season of ManningCast is below, including viewing information: