An NFL safety's versatility far surpasses any other position out on the field and the appreciation is reflected in their paychecks.

On Aug. 17, Derwin James and the Chargers agreed to a whopping four-year extension worth $76.4 million, placing James to become the highest paid safety in NFL history.

HE IS HIM

With the 2022 NFL season set to begin on Sept. 8, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest paid safeties in the league:

Who are the highest paid safeties in the NFL?

Derwin James, Chargers ($76.4 million over 4 years) Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers: $18.24 million ($73.6 million over 4 years) Jamal Adams, Seahawks: $17.5 million ($70 million over 4 years) Harrison Smith, Vikings: $16 million ($64 million over 4 years) Justin Simmons, Broncos: $15.2 million ($61 million over 4 years) Budda Baker, Cardinals: $14.75 million (59 million over 4 years) Eddie Jackson, Bears: $14.6 million ($58.4 million over 4 years) Kevin Byard, Titans $14.1 million ($70.5 million over 5 years) Marcus Williams, Ravens: $14 million ($70 million over 5 years) Quandre Diggs, Seahawks: $13 million ($39 million over 3 years)

How much do NFL safeties get paid?

The average salary for safeties for the 2022 NFL season is at least $5 million per year.

Who is the highest paid safety in NFL history?

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Darwin James agreed to a four-year extension worth $76.4 million with the Los Angeles Chargers to become the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Who are the best active safeties in the NFL?

The best active safeties in the NFL are as follows:

Kevin Byard, Titans

Byard was selected to the Pro Bowl and the First Team All-Pro in 2017. That season, he was the co-leader for most interceptions with 8.

Derwin James, Chargers

James was selected to the Pro Bowl two times and earned First-team All-Pro honors twice. James made history on Aug. 17 as the highest paid safety in the NFL.

Jessie Bates III, Bengals

The second-team All-Pro selection was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has accumulated 408 total tackles and 10 interceptions in his young career.

Justin Simmons, Broncos

Simmons was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and earned Second-team All-Pro honors twice. Drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Simmons has amassed 465 tackles, 21 interceptions and 49 pass deflections.

Tyrann Mathieu, Saints

In Mathieu's rookie year, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and has since received three invites to the Pro Bowl. He has also been named to the first-team All-Pro three times and won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs.

Who are the highest paid running backs in the NFL?

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: $16 million ($64 million over 4 years)

T-2. Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys: $15 million ($90 million over 6 years)

T-2. Alvin Kamara, Saints: $15 million ($75 million over 5 years)

4. Dalvin Cook, Vikings: $12.6 million ($63 million over 5 years)

5. Derrick Henry, Titans: $12.5 million ($50 million over 4 years)

6. Nick Chubb, Browns $12.2 million ($36.6 million over 3 years)

7. Aaron Jones, Packers: $12 million ($48 million over 4 years)

8. Joe Mixon, Bengals: $12 million ($48 million over 4 years)

9. Saquon Barkley, Giants: $7.79 million ($31.1 million over 4 years)

10. James Connor, Cardinals: $7 million ($21 million over 3 years)

Who are the highest paid linebackers in the NFL?

1. Shaquille Leonard, Colts: $19.7 million ($98.5 million over 5 years)

2. Fred Warner, 49ers: $19.045 million ($95.225 million over 5 years)

3. C.J. Mosley, Jets: $17 million ($85 million over 5 years)

4. Foyesade Oluokun, Jaguars: $15 million ($45 million over 3 years)

5. Deion Jones, Falcons: $14.25 million ($57 million over 4 years)

6. Shaq Thompson, Panthers: $13.54 million ($54.16 million over 4 years)

T-7. Jerome Baker, Dolphins: $12.5 million ($37.5 million over 3 years)

T-7. Lavonte David, Buccaneers: $12.5 million ($25 million over 2 years)

9. Zach Cunningham, Titans: $11 million ($33 million over 3 years)

10. Matt Milano, Bills: $10.375 million ($41.5 million over 4 years)