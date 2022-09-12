Here are the highest-rated players in FIFA 23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s that time of the year: the time to debate FIFA 23 ratings.

EA Sports unveiled an early look at the 23 highest-rated players in the latest installment of the gaming franchise, slated to release by the end of September.

While football icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have typically reigned supreme as the highest-rated players in previous editions, that is no longer the case.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 and its player ratings:

When will FIFA 23 be released?

FIFA 23 has an initial release date set for Friday, Sept. 30.

How much will FIFA 23 cost?

Here’s a look at how much FIFA 23 will cost per platform (USD):

PS5, Xbox Series X: Standard edition – $69.99; Ultimate edition – $99.99

PS4, Xbox One: Standard edition – $59.99; Ultimate edition – $99.99

PC: Standard edition – $59.99; Ultimate edition – $99.99

Google Stadia: Ultimate edition – $89.99

Nintendo Switch: Legacy edition – $39.99

Is there a World Cup mode in FIFA 23?

Yes, FIFA 23 will feature a World Cup mode for the men’s tournament in Qatar beginning in November and the women’s tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023. It will be released as post-launch content available to users at no additional cost, but specific details have not yet been released.

You can find out more on the World Cup mode and other features as details are announced here.

Who are the highest-rated players in FIFA 23?

As aforementioned, Messi and Ronaldo are not the solo top dogs anymore, though they do appear in the initial 23 players released by FIFA. Messi is one of five players that are tied for the highest overall in the game, including the cover athlete, Kylian Mbappé.

Here’s a look at each player:

T-1. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain – 91 overall

T-1. Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain – 91 overall

T-1. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City – 91 overall

T-1. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona – 91 overall

T-1. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid – 91 overall

T-6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool – 90 overall

T-6. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United – 90 overall

T-6. Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool – 90 overall

T-6. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid – 90 overall

T-6. Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich – 90 overall

T-11. Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain – 89 overall

T-11. Son Heung-min, Tottenham – 89 overall

T-11. Sadio Mané, Bayern Munich – 89 overall

T-11. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich – 89 overall

T-11. Casemiro, Manchester United – 89 overall

T-11. Alisson, Liverpool – 89 overall

T-11. Harry Kane, Tottenham – 89 overall

T-11. Ederson, Manchester City – 89 overall

T-11. N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea – 89 overall

T-11. Jan Oblak, Atlético Madrid – 89 overall

T-20. Erling Haaland, Manchester City – 88 overall

T-20. Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain – 88 overall

T-20. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid – 88 overall

EA Sports will gradually release more FIFA 23 ratings as the launch date approaches.