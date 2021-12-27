Who are the shortest, tallest quarterbacks in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Monday Night Football in Week 16 will feature two teams fighting to make the postseason.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It will also pit two of the shortest quarterbacks in the NFL against one another.

Standing the same height as Saints legend Drew Brees, 6-foot rookie Ian Book will make his NFL debut as New Orleans' starter against the Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome on Monday night.

The fourth-round pick logged 45 appearances for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and is now being thrust into NFL action for the first time with the 7-7 Saints extremely shorthanded at quarterback. Jameis Winston is out for the year with an ACL injury, while both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New Orleans' quarterback situation is so dire that the team reportedly recently reached out to Brees and Philip Rivers about coming out of retirement.

Book's counterpart at the quarterback position will be the 6-foot-1 Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year signal caller has helped Miami reel off six straight wins to get back to .500 at 7-7.

So where do Book and Tagovailoa stand among the shortest quarterbacks in the league?

Who's the shortest quarterback in the NFL?

Kyler Murray is the shortest quarterback in the NFL at 5-foot-10. But that title hasn't stopped the Arizona Cardinals starter from becoming a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the game's brightest young stars.

Russell Wilson and Carolina Panthers backup P.J. Walker are next on the list of shortest QBs at 5-foot-11.

Book comes in tied for fourth-shortest with three other 6-foot quarterbacks, while Tagovailoa is one of 16 signal callers who are 6-1.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers headline the 19 6-foot-2 quarterbacks.

Here's a look at all of the quarterbacks who are 6-foot-2 or shorter:

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 5-10

P.J. Walker, Carolina Panthers: 5-11

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 5-11

Ian Book, New Orleans Saints: 6-0

Shane Buechele, Kansas City Chiefs: 6-0

Chase Daniel, Los Angeles Chargers: 6-0

Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals: 6-0

David Blough, Detroit Lions: 6-1

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts: 6-1

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1

Will Grier, Dallas Cowboys: 6-1

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team: 6-1

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens: 6-1

Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns: 6-1

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns: 6-1

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals: 6-1

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1

Nick Mullens, Cleveland Browns: 6-1

Easton Stick, Los Angeles Chargers: 6-1

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: 6-1

Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans: 6-1

John Wolford, Los Angeles Rams: 6-1

Logan Woodside, Tennessee Titans: 6-1

Brandon Allen, Cincinnati Bengals: 6-2

Matt Barkley, Carolina Panthers: 6-2

C.J. Beathard, Jacksonville Jaguars: 6-2

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos: 6-2

Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears: 6-2

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team: 6-2

Jake Fromm, New York Giants: 6-2

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers: 6-2

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: 6-2

Brian Hoyer, New England Patriots: 6-2

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 6-2

Josh Johnson, Baltimore Ravens: 6-2

Nathan Peterman, Las Vegas Raiders: 6-2

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 6-2

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 6-2

Brett Rypien, Denver Broncos: 6-2

Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills: 6-2

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 6-2

Zach Wilson, New York Jets: 6-2

Who's the tallest quarterback in the NFL?

Standing nine inches taller than Kyler Murray, New York Giants backup Mike Glennon is the league's tallest quarterback at 6-foot-7. Glennon's height hasn't helped lead to a ton of success at the pro level though, as he carries a 6-24 record over his eight-year career.

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence are tied with three other quarterbacks (Jacob Eason, Nick Foles and Feleipe Franks) for second-tallest at 6-foot-6.

The nine 6-foot-5 quarterbacks are highlighted by Josh Allen, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz.

And Tom Brady is among the 19 signal callers who are 6-4. All three of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterbacks stand at least 6-foot-4.

Here are all of the QBs who are 6-4 or taller:

Mike Glennon, New York Giants: 6-7

Jacob Eason, Seattle Seahawks: 6-6

Nick Foles, Chicago Bears: 6-6

Feleipe Franks, Atlanta Falcons: 6-6

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 6-6

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 6-6

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 6-5

Blake Bortles, New Orleans Saints: 6-5

Blaine Gabbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-5

Daniel Jones, New York Giants: 6-5

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers: 6-5

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-5

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-5

Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-5

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts: 6-5

Mike White, New York Jets: 6-5

Tim Boyle, Detroit Lions: 6-4

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-4

Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins: 6-4

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: 6-4

Garrett Gilbert, Washington Football Team: 6-4

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: 6-4

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-4

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: 6-4

Drew Locke, Denver Broncos: 6-4

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: 6-4

Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders: 6-4

Davis Mills, Houston Texans: 6-4

Josh Rosen, Atlanta Falcons: 6-4

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 6-4

Kyle Shurmur, Washington Football Team: 6-4

Reid Sinnett, Philadelphia Eagles: 6-4

Nate Stanley, Minnesota Vikings: 6-4

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: 6-4

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints: 6-4