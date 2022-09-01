Who is Ajla Tomljanović? Everything about Serena Williams’ next opponent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Serena Williams’ run at the 2022 U.S. Open is still going after eliminating world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Now heading into the third round, Williams will play Ajla Tomljanović on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. Tomljanović beat Evgeniya Rodina on Wednesday night, and now she’ll get to meet one of the most iconic figures in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tomljanović, Williams’ next opponent:

Who is Ajla Tomljanović?

Tomljanović is a 29-year-old right-hander who turned professional in 2009.

Where is Ajla Tomljanović from?

Tomljanović was born in Zagreb, Croatia and was granted Australian citizenship in 2018.

What is Ajla Tomljanović’s career record?

Tomljanović has a win-loss record of 363-273. She has made $5,163,183 in prize money since 2010. This is the second straight year she’s made it to the third round of the U.S. Open, but she’s never made to the fourth round before. Her best result in a Grand Slam so far was making the quarterfinals of Wimbledon both this year and last year.

What is Ajla Tomljanović’s world ranking?

Tomljanović is ranked No. 46 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. Her highest-ever ranking was No. 38 this past February.

What is Ajla Tomljanović’s record against Serena Williams?

Tomljanović and Williams have actually never faced off before, so Friday’s matchup will be a first-time meeting.