Who is participating in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine? Full list revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
NBA teams have homework to do before next month’s draft, and now they have some subjects to study.
The league revealed a list of 76 players on Tuesday who will participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago from May 16-22.
Over the course of the event, teams will interview prospects and watch the future pros participate in scrimmages and various drills. Prospects can pick and choose which scrimmages and drills to participate in, depending on their current draft stock.
Some of the top prospects in the draft are set to attend the combine, including Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren. Other players from college, the NBA G League and overseas leagues will also participate.
Here’s the full list of prospects who will be in Chicago next week (sorted alphabetically):
- Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
- Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
- Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite
- MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite
- Hugo Besson, G, Australia
- Malaki Branham, G/F, Ohio State
- Christian Braun, G/F, Kansas
- Kendall Brown, F, Baylor
- John Butler Jr., F/C, Florida State
- Julian Champagnie, G/F, St. John’s
- Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
- Max Christie, G, Michigan State
- Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois
- Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite
- Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
- JD Davison, G, Alabama
- Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan
- Ousmane Dieng, F, Australia
- Khalifa Diop, C, Spain
- Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
- Tari Eason, F, LSU
- Keon Ellis, G, Alabama
- Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite
- Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova
- AJ Griffin, F, Duke
- Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite
- Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers
- Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
- Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford
- Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana
- Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia
- Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA
- Ismael Kamagate, C, France
- Trevor Keels, G, Duke
- Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
- Christian Koloko, C, Arizona
- Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest
- Justin Lewis, F, Marquette
- E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State
- Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona
- Matthew Mayer, F, Baylor
- Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska
- Leonard Miller, F, Canada
- Josh Minott, F, Memphis
- Aminu Mohammed, G/F, Georgetown
- Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State
- Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite
- Wendell Moore, F, Duke
- Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
- Andrew Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
- Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt
- Gabriele Procida, G/F, Italy
- Orlando Robinson, F/C, Fresno State
- David Roddy, F, Colorado State
- Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo
- Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State
- Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
- Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
- Terquavion Smith, G, NC State
- Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor
- Matteo Spagnolo, G, Italy
- Julian Strawther, G/F, Gonzaga
- Dalen Terry, G, Arizona
- Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga
- Jabari Walker, F, Colorado
- TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky
- Peyton Watson, G/F, UCLA
- Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
- Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest
- Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara
- Jaylin Williams, F/C, Arkansas
- Mark Williams, C, Duke
- Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue
- Fanbo Zeng, F, G League Ignite