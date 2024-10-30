World Series

Who is performing the national anthem for World Series Game 5 at Yankee Stadium?

Leslie Odom Jr. and Ashanti performed the national anthem for the World Series at Games 3 and 4 for the Yankees and Yankee Stadium

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The World Series continues Wednesday night in the Bronx with the Dodgers leading 3-1. Besides the performances from the Yankees and the Dodgers on the field, the performances before and during the game by music royalty have had fans talking.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Ashanti performed the national anthem for the first two games of the World Series that were held at Yankee Stadium.

Major League Baseball has announced 13-time Grammy Award winning singer and producer Babyface will be performing the national anthem for Game 5 of the World Series.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Who is Babyface?

Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, has won 13 Grammy Awards and received 53 nominations.

He co-founded LaFace Records in 1989, which signed TLC, Usher and Toni Braxton, according to the Grammys website.

Babyface has contributed to over 800 million records sold, a billion records streamed and written 125 top 10 hits, according to this bio.

Babyface is currently on tour and will have shows in Atlantic City on Dec. 13 and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Conn. on Dec. 14.

This is the first time Babyface will perform at a World Series.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: Babyface performs at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)
Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: Babyface performs at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)
Songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best R&B Song award for "Snooze" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best R&B Song award for "Snooze" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is performing 'God Bless America' at World Series Game 5?

Actress and singer Kelli O'Hara Naughton will perform "God Bless America" during the break in the seventh inning.

What to know about Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara has won a Tony Award her acting role in "The King and I," and been nominated eight times, including her her work in "South Pacific" and "Kiss Me, Kate."

She has also received Emmy and Grammy nominations and has appeared in a number of television shows.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: In this screengrab, Kelli O'Hara performs for the 40th Anniversary of “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS on July 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: In this screengrab, Kelli O'Hara performs for the 40th Anniversary of “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS on July 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

