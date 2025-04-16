Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith's 3-run homer powers Dodgers over Rockies 6-2 on Jackie Robinson Day

By Beth Harris

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Tuesday night to snap their streak of three straight series losses.

The Dodgers took the first two of their three-game set against the Rockies, who fell to a franchise- and MLB-worst 3-14 overall and 1-10 on the road.

The Dodgers wore their Brooklyn replica uniforms on Jackie Robinson Day in front of a sellout crowd of 53,198. His No. 42 was mowed into the center field grass and every player, manager and coach around the major leagues donned his jersey number to mark the 78th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier.

Colorado Rockies v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers wears #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Los Angeles improved to 17-4 since Robinson's day began in 2004.

Jack Dreyer (2-0) earned his second major league victory in 1 2/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts.

The Rockies scored their runs on Jacob Stallings' two-out, two-strike RBI double that made it 5-2 in the fourth after Ryan McMahon walked and Mikey Moniak singled.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack allowed two runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (0-1) gave up five runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings, walked six and struck out one.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández missed his second straight game with a stomach bug.

Will Smith's homer was his second of the season and it gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Key moment

After Knack left, four Dodgers relievers combined to one-hit the Rockies with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Key stat

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman tied his career-high with four hits and also scored a run. Teammate Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats, scored twice, struck out twice and walked once.

Up next

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (0-2, 4.60 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday against Dodgers RHP Bobby Miller in his season debut after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
