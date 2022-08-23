Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship with back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Will Zalatoris will not compete in this weekend's Tour Championship -- the third and final FedEx Cup playoffs event, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta -- because he has two herniated discs in his back.
Zalatoris withdrew from the second leg of the playoffs, the BMW Championship, this past weekend due to the injury. A spokesperson said in a statement that Zalatoris will also miss the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which takes place Sept. 19-25.
Zalatoris won the first leg of the playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, on Aug. 14, marking his first PGA Tour win. He is ranked No. 9 in the world.
With Zalatoris' withdrawal, the top three golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are Scottie Scheffler (4,205 points), Patrick Cantlay (4,129) and Xander Schauffele (2,824). The winner will earn $18 million, while Zalatoris will earn $500,000 for finishing in 30th place, assuming all 29 other golfers finish their rounds at East Lake Golf Club.