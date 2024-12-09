Los Angeles Lakers

Without LeBron James, Lakers roll past Trail Blazers 107-98 to end 3-game skid

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and had 11 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 28 points with 14 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-98 without LeBron James.

By Doug Padilla

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and had 11 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 28 points with 14 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-98 on Sunday night without LeBron James.

With James missing his first game of the season because of a left foot contusion, Max Christie started his second game for the Lakers and scored four points with four rebounds.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Rui Hachimura scored 23 points for Los Angeles, which ended a three-game losing streak. The Lakers had dropped seven of their previous nine games.

Deandre Ayton scored 14 points with 19 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fourth consecutive game and have dropped six of their last seven. Shaedon Sharpe scored 19 points for Portland, which was coming off a 42-point loss to the Utah Jazz at home Friday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: After they were outrebounded 61-34 against the Jazz, Portland was more active on the glass led by Ayton.

Lakers: Russell had a season high with his 14 assists and it came in a reserve role. Russell was the starting point guard for the first eight games before he was moved to the bench. He started two games last week with Austin Reaves nursing a pelvic injury.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers 43 mins ago

Dodgers sign outfielder Michael Conforto and bring back RHP Blake Treinen on two-year deal

Los Angeles Rams 5 hours ago

Rams offense explodes in 44-42 victory over Bills, Josh Allen sets NFL record with 3 TD passes and 3 TD runs

Key moment

Hachimura gave the Lakers just what they were looking for without James, scoring 14 points in the second quarter on 5-of-6 shooting as Los Angeles rebounded from a first-period deficit to take a 59-45 lead into halftime.

Key stat

There were seven total MVP awards watching the game, with James’ four on the Lakers’ bench and the three won by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, who watched from a private viewing section seven rows behind the courtside seats.

Up next

The Trail Blazers return home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night The Lakers play at Minnesota on Friday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersLeBron James
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us