Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Investigation After Fan Says He Hit Him in Orlando

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is under police investigation in Orlando, Florida, after an alleged confrontation with a fan last week.

A man told police he and his friend were in the tunnel at the Amway Center when Wizards players were coming through after their loss to the Orlando Magic on March 21.

As Beal walked through the tunnel, the man said his friend made a remark along the lines of, "You made me lose $1,300, you f***," according to the Orlando Police Department's case report.

He said Beal then walked up to him and swatted his hat off of his head. While swiping the hat off, Beal's hand made contact with the left side of his head, hitting him, the man told police.

Video of the confrontation shows Beal making a swatting motion with his right hand toward where the fan was standing, police said in their report. The man is then heard saying that it wasn't him, implying he didn't make the comment, according to the report.

Beal could be heard on the video telling the fans that he takes his job seriously.

Investigators said surveillance video from the Amway Center shows Beal turning around after hearing the comment, but he goes off-screen when the alleged incident happens.

The alleged victim filed a verbal and written statement with police the next day.

Beal has not yet been charged with a crime. The police case report states there is probable cause to charge Beal with simple battery and that charges would be filed with the state's attorney's office.

The police report said investigators had not yet been able to get a statement from Beal.

News4 is awaiting comment from the Wizards and from Beal.