2025 WNBA Draft Lottery results: Here's who will pick first

Who will be on the clock first?

The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery was held on Sunday, where four teams had the chance to land the top overall pick.

The WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, will pick at No. 5 in each round.

Last year's lottery went to the Indiana Fever, who selected consensus top pick Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall before she enjoyed a historic Rookie of the Year-winning campaign.

This year, UConn star Paige Bueckers, 23, is expected to go off the board first. But who will have the best chance to pick her? Here's what to know:

Who won the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery?

The Dallas Wings will pick first in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Bueckers could potentially team up with Arike Ogunbowale.

2025 WNBA Draft Lottery results

Here's how the top four picks panned out:

4. Washington Mystics

3. Chicago Sky

2. Los Angeles Sparks

1. Dallas Wings

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 draft is slated for Monday, April 14.

