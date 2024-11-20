WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks hire Utah's Lynne Roberts as next head coach

Roberts has spent the last nine-plus seasons at Utah and led the team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Utah coach Lynne Roberts to fill their vacant head coach position, the franchise announced Tuesday night.

Roberts has spent the last nine-plus seasons at Utah and led the team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths. She was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023. The Utes have started this season 3-1 and will be coached by Gavin Petersen, who was the school's associate head coach.

“Lynne is an outstanding coach and leader,” Sparks Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We are thrilled to bring her decades of winning coaching experience to our organization. Through our comprehensive international search, Lynne’s modern view of basketball, her communication skills, and ability to build relationships made her the right choice for the role.”

Roberts inherits a team that has a strong young nucleus of Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby. The Sparks have the No. 2 pick in next year's WNBA draft. Los Angeles finished 8-32 last season for the league's worst record.

“I am honored to be named the next head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks,” Roberts said. “I want to thank our ownership group for this incredible opportunity. From conversations with Eric Holoman and Reagan Pebley, it is evident that we share a like-minded commitment toward creating a winning culture and team."

She replaces Curt Miller, who was let go in September and now is the GM of the Dallas Wings.

Roberts is the second current college coach to be hired this month. Karl Smesko of Florida Gulf Coast got the Atlanta Dream job last week.

There are still three openings in the WNBA with Washington, Connecticut and Dallas looking for coaches.

The Dallas Wings won the 2025 WNBA Draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick and a chance to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers.
