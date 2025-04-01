Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal, forgo 2025 WNBA Draft: Report

Change of draft plans.

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles, the projected No. 2 overall pick, will enter the transfer portal and forgo the 2025 WNBA Draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles – the projected No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this month – will forgo the draft and enter NCAA's transfer portal, sources tell ESPN. The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft. pic.twitter.com/NaODcCzc38 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2025

Miles, 22, will use her final year of college eligibility away from the Fighting Irish, where she spent her four seasons to date.

The Seattle Storm currently own the No. 2 pick after acquiring it from the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team trade earlier in the WNBA offseason.

Seattle needed a new guard for the future after Jewell Loyd departed in the aforementioned trade to the Las Vegas Aces. The 31-year-old Loyd had left Seattle after requesting a trade following an external investigation into reported accusations of harassment and bullying by the Storm's coaching staff that was later cleared.

The Storm will likely have to rethink their draft plans if Miles was to be selected. The Washington Mystics have consecutive picks after No. 2.

Miles just finished her fourth year averaging a career high 15.4 points in 33 minutes per game, also logging 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals on a 48/41/79 shooting split.

She helped Notre Dame to a No. 3 seed and Sweet 16 finish in the ongoing women's March Madness. The Fighting Irish fell to No. 2 TCU 71-62 in which Miles recorded 10 points, three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes.

Miles formed a robust partnership with sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo, who led the team with 23.8 points per game. Fellow guard/wing Sonia Citron is also a top prospect in this year's class and could go as high as the top five.

The first pick is owned by the Dallas Wings, who will likely select UConn's Paige Bueckers after the star guard recently confirmed her plans to enter the draft.

