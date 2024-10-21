The WNBA Players Association announced Monday it is opting out of the current collective bargaining agreement, one day after the New York Liberty hoisted the Finals trophy.

The current CBA expires in 2027, with the league and players union having the option to opt out by Nov. 1. The CBA was initially agreed upon in 2020.

The players now face the possibility of a work stoppage if a new deal is not negotiated by the end of the 2025 season, which is still covered by the current CBA.

“This is a defining moment not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress," WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm said Monday. "The world has evolved since 2020 and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind. This is a new era and we are ready to lead transformational change.”

After a breakthrough year featuring increased television ratings, attendance figures and franchise values, the union is seeking an improved CBA that focuses on salaries, retirement benefits, better child care and family planning benefits and an equity-based model, among other key aspects.

“This isn’t some sudden wake-up call. It’s the culmination of what we’ve been driving for over the last several seasons,” WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces said. “We’ve played a key role in the league’s historic growth and now we’re breaking free from the current system to demand full transparency and an equitable stake in the business we’ve helped build.”

The WNBA in July announced a landmark 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime worth a reported $200 million annually, which is set to begin in 2026.

Also in 2026, the WNBA will expand with the launching of two franchises in Toronto and Portland. The Golden State Valkyries will make their debut in 2025 as more promising talent enters the league, which was accelerated in 2024 with rookies like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson and more.

The players are prepared to negotiate for as long as it takes, ESPN's Chiney Ogwumike said, citing league sources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

From historic individual performances to skyrocketing attendance and viewership, here are the eye-popping numbers you need to know from the 2024 WNBA regular season.