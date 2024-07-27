Women's gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics: Full schedule, how to watch, TV and streaming channels

Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team take center stage Sunday with qualifying at Bercy Arena. Biles is looking to earn her fifth Olympic gold medal and seventh overall. She won two medals in Tokyo despite withdrawing from the all-around to focus on her mental health.

Competition begins at 9:30 a.m. CEST (3:30 a.m. EST) with Subdivision 1. Biles and Co. are in Subdivision 2, beginning at 11:40 a.m. in Paris. They’ll start on the balance beam.

Biles will anchor three of four events for the Americans on Sunday: balance beam, floor exercise and vault. She will go next-to-last on uneven bars. Reigning all-around champion Sunisa Lee and Tokyo silver medalist Jordan Chiles also will compete in all four events in qualifying. The top eight teams from qualifying advance to the team final on Tuesday.

The top 24 individual qualifiers in the all-around will make the finals on Thursday. There's a limit of two gymnasts per country.

Biles skipped the Opening Ceremony on Friday to be able to rest and get ready for Sunday's qualifying.

When does women's gymnastics start?

What does the USA compete in women's gymnastics?

July 28 - Team Qualifying: Simone Biles and the USA women's gymnastics team will first compete on Sunday, July 28 in team qualifying events begin at 3:30 a.m. ET. Biles is expected to compete in the 5:40 a.m. ET subdivision.

The early events will be available on Peacock with the later events that morning available on NBC New York. The event will air again that evening in Primetime on NBC.

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

A new skill to be named after Biles?

Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics' Code of Points.

The American superstar submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles successfully completes it during women's qualifying on Sunday, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code.

Biles already has two elements named after her on vault — including the Yurchenko double pike — and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X on Friday.