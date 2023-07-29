Women's World Cup

Ibtissam Jraidi heads in Morocco's first ever Women's World Cup goal

Jraidi opened the scoring with a header from a tight angle

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo.
Morocco is on the board.

For the first time ever in a Women's World Cup, the Lionesses of Atlas scored thanks to a goal from Ibtissam Jraidi.

In the sixth minute of Morocco's second Group H game against South Korea on early Sunday morning, right back Hanane Aït El Haj delivered a cross into the box from the right flank that Jraidi connected to.

Jraidi had to sneak in the header to the bottom left corner despite needing to navigate from a tight angle as she made a diagonal run towards the right post.

Morocco is the 72nd-ranked nation in FIFA's ranking of the women's national teams whereas South Korea is No. 17.

Jraidi, who currently plays for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, has 50 caps and 12 goals for Morocco.

The Lionesses of Atlas faced powerhouse Germany in their group opener, but lost 6-0 with two of them being own goals. They managed six shots with four hitting the target, but none went past goalie Merle Frohms.

This article tagged under:

Women's World CupsoccerMorocco
