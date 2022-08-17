Tracking Team USA's Roster Additions for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Tracking Team USA's roster additions for World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Remember when Team USA had some trouble attracting MLB stars for the 2017 World Baseball Classic?

Well, it doesn't look like the defending WBC champs will run into that issue this time around.

Team USA's roster construction process for the 2023 World Baseball Classic couldn't have started any better, as three-time MVP Mike Trout signed up to captain the club in July. Since then, they have added yet another multi-time MVP in Bryce Harper and a pair of 2022 MVP contenders in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, among others. The two St. Louis Cardinals studs were each part of Team USA's 2017 championship squad.

The Americans' strong team-building momentum continued on Wednesday with a commitment from New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso, a two-time All-Star, is among the MLB leaders in home runs and RBIs this season.

What is Team USA's 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?

Team USA's roster is now up to seven players, all of whom are multi-time All-Stars, following the addition of Alonso:

C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

OF Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angles

When is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic will run from March 8 to March 21 of next year. The tournament has expanded from 16 to 20 teams, with games taking place in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan.

Team USA is in Pool C along with Canada, Colombia and Mexico. Pool play for those teams is from March 11-15 at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The semifinals and finals, along with the quarterfinals on Team USA's side of the bracket, will be held at the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park.