World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals Tracker: Which Teams Have Advanced?

The largest World Baseball Classic in history is getting smaller by the day.

Two of the five-team pools still have games remaining that will send some countries packing. Elsewhere in the bracket, the other two groups finished pool play much earlier and one team is already preparing for the semifinals.

With round-robin matchups coming to a close and the elimination rounds underway, let’s look at which teams are still in contention for the 2023 World Baseball Classic title.

Which teams are in the 2023 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals?

Five of the eight quarterfinal teams have already been determined, including one that is on to the semis. Cuba, Italy, Japan, Australia and Venezuela were the first teams to make it past pool play.

Team USA, Canada, Mexico and Colombia are still battling for the two quarterfinal slots reserved for Pool C teams. Venezuela earned the first Pool D quarterfinal berth, while the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are in contention for the other one.

2023 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals bracket

Here is a look at the four quarterfinal matchups for the 2023 World Baseball Classic:

Quarterfinal 1: Cuba 4, Australia 3

Quarterfinal 2: Italy vs. Japan – Thursday, March 16, 6 a.m. ET in Tokyo

Quarterfinal 3: Pool C runner-up vs. Venezuela – Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET in Miami

Quarterfinal 4: Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner – Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m. ET in Miami

Cuba will play the winner of Quarterfinal 3 in Semifinal 1 on Sunday, March 19. The Quarterfinal 2 winner will face the Quarterfinal 4 winner in Semifinal 2 on Monday, March 20. From there, a champion will be crowned when the two semifinal winners battle on Tuesday, March 21.

The championship game and both semifinals will be played at loanDepot park in Miami with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT each night.

Which team won Pool A at the World Baseball Classic?

Pool A was an incredibly even group. Cuba, Italy, the Netherlands, Panama and Chinese Taipei all finished with 2-2 records, but Cuba and Italy reached the quarterfinals thanks to the World Baseball Classic’s tiebreaker rules. The teams had to go to the second tiebreaker, which is the lowest quotient of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded.

Which team won Pool B at the World Baseball Classic?

Pool B was a bit more conventional. Japan won the group with an undefeated 4-0 record and Australia came in second at 3-1. South Korea (2-2), the Czech Republic (1-3) and China (0-4) were eliminated.

Which team won Pool C at the World Baseball Classic?

Four teams are still alive in Pool C ahead of Wednesday’s games. Team USA, Canada and Mexico are tied atop the standings with 2-1 records, while Colombia is lurking at 1-2. Great Britain (1-3) was already eliminated.

The Team USA-Colombia and Mexico-Canada games will help determine how the pool shakes out.

Which team won Pool D at the World Baseball Classic?

Venezuela was already deemed the Pool D winner before its contest against Israel on Wednesday since it beat the two teams fighting for the Pool D runner-up spot: the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The winner of Wednesday’s tilt between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will face the Pool C winner in the final quarterfinal on Saturday.

Lower down in the Pool D standings, Nicaragua ended its World Baseball Classic run at 0-4.