Andrés Cantor Iconically Announces Home Country Argentina's World Cup Victory

Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny.

Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.

Argentine fans went crazy in the streets and even world renowned soccer announcer Andres Cantor, known for his beloved “Goool!” call, had a heartfelt reaction to his home country’s elusive win.

Cantor was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has been covering the World Cup since 1990. He has had to announce multiple losses for his home country so this win was something he couldn’t help but display emotion for.

Cantor joined the NBC broadcast team for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and has ever since been a crucial asset for both English and Spanish-language broadcasts, specifically for Telemundo.

Superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played one of the most remarkable games of their lives, both scoring multiple times for their nations.

The game proved to start incredibly for Argentina, which secured two goals led by Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first 20 minutes.

These goals were quickly followed by back-to-back goals by Mbappe in the second half.

Both Messi and Mbappe scored for their respective teams again in extra time, which was then followed by an invigorating penalty kick shootout, and eventually a victory for La Albicelestes.