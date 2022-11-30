Mexico

Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup

It went down to the wire, but Mexico has been knocked out in the group stage in Qatar

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.

That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.

In the end, Mexico bowed out of Qatar on goal differential despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the finale while Poland lost 2-0 to Argentina. Poland’s net zero differential topped Mexico’s minus-one. 

Here’s how fans reacted throughout Mexico’s thrilling contest, beginning with Henry Martín’s poacher’s finish inside the box.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT

USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands

FIFA

World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team

Luis Chávez’s absurd long-distance free kick deservedly got shouts for being one of the best goals of the tournament.

Despite a 2-0 lead, Mexico faced the possibility of not advancing over Poland due to FIFA’s fair play rules, which came down to the yellow card differential between El Tri and the White-Reds (seven to five).

Perhaps the most disappointing outcome is that Mexico didn’t even get to debut its away kit in Qatar, which was lauded by many as one of the best designs. El Tri wore their green home kit for all three contests. 

Here’s how fans reacted at the conclusion of the 2-1 affair.

Mexico also had the second-longest streak of advancing past the group stage and into the knockout rounds, but that came to an end with Brazil still leading the way in the category.

This article tagged under:

MexicosoccerFIFAQatar
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us