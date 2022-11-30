Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup

It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.

That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.

In the end, Mexico bowed out of Qatar on goal differential despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the finale while Poland lost 2-0 to Argentina. Poland’s net zero differential topped Mexico’s minus-one.

Here’s how fans reacted throughout Mexico’s thrilling contest, beginning with Henry Martín’s poacher’s finish inside the box.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Luis Chávez’s absurd long-distance free kick deservedly got shouts for being one of the best goals of the tournament.

2-0 Mexico.



AN ABSOLUTELY INSANE FREE KICK BY CHAVEZ!!!! ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF THE WORLD CUP SO FAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/o6Zv4oMTpn — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 30, 2022

Despite a 2-0 lead, Mexico faced the possibility of not advancing over Poland due to FIFA’s fair play rules, which came down to the yellow card differential between El Tri and the White-Reds (seven to five).

NO WAY MEXICO ARE ABOUT TO GET KNOCKED OF THE WORLD CUP CUZ THEY HAVE MORE YELLOW CARDS💀 — george (@StokeyyG2) November 30, 2022

Perhaps the most disappointing outcome is that Mexico didn’t even get to debut its away kit in Qatar, which was lauded by many as one of the best designs. El Tri wore their green home kit for all three contests.

Shirts we won’t get to see 😢



Mexico are out, meaning we never got to see their stunning away shirt in action at the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/sNwk9q6A3I — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) November 30, 2022

Here’s how fans reacted at the conclusion of the 2-1 affair.

Mexico have failed to qualify for the World Cup round of 16 for the first time since 1978. 🙃#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/dwS8a7fzsD — Squawka (@Squawka) November 30, 2022

Heartbreak for Mexico who are knocked out of the World Cup 💔 pic.twitter.com/uVuZfpwZt1 — LiveScore (@livescore) November 30, 2022

mexico might lost in the world cup but they won harry styles 🫶🏼🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/neJ6qcAx45 — gaby ᱬ 🎄 (@wandaylight) November 30, 2022

This is the worst Mexico performance in a World Cup ever. Even in the past when they went out in the group stage, there were only 16 teams. This is the first time Mexico has ever not been one of the top 16 teams at a World Cup. — Jordan (@NatFan9) November 30, 2022

Mexico can't be eliminated in the Round of 16 this year if they don't make it to the Round of 16. #worldcup pic.twitter.com/4aSCZBT7VG — Robbie Wilson (@MikeTrailside) November 30, 2022

Mexico also had the second-longest streak of advancing past the group stage and into the knockout rounds, but that came to an end with Brazil still leading the way in the category.