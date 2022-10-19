World Cup Group C: See Schedules, Stadiums, Rankings for Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia

Compelling storylines, one of the game's all-time greats and the potential for some surprising upsets make Group C an intriguing bunch to watch at the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi's Argentina and perennial Round-of-16 qualifier Mexico join Poland and Saudi Arabia in group play when the prestigious tournament kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar.

The 2022 tournament is 35-year-old Messi's fifth and likely final World Cup, offering one more opportunity for a superstar of the game to re-write his history on soccer's biggest stage. Argentina is a strong candidate to reach the final, but will have to go through Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Here's what to know about World Cup Group C.

Which team is the favorite in Group C?

Argentina enters the tournament as the Group C favorite and a possible finalist, but who is most likely to join them in the Round of 16.

El Tri's opening game against Poland will go a long way in telling us. The two teams clash Nov. 22 at Stadium 974 in Doha. Poland defeated Mexico, 3-1, in the teams' lone World Cup meeting, a 1976 group stage matchup -- long before players on today's rosters were born.

A win would give Mexico or Poland an inside track to be among the group's top two finishers. The top-two teams in each group advanced to the knockout stages in the Round of 16.

Argentina has won all three World Cup meetings with Mexico (1930, 2006, 2010), including two Round of 16 meetings -- a 3-1 victory in 2010 in South Africa and a 2-1 win in extra time in Germany.

Here's where Group C's competitors are ranked in the FIFA World standings entering the tournament.

3. Argentina

13. Mexico

26. Poland

51. Saudi Arabia

What is the Group C World Cup schedule?

All times are California time

Nov. 22, 2 a.m.: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Nov. 22, 8 a.m.: Mexico vs Poland, Stadium 974, Doha

Nov. 26, 11 a.m.: Argentina vs Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Nov. 26, 5 a.m.: Poland vs Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov. 30, 11 a.m.: Poland vs Argentina, Stadium 974, Doha

Nov. 30, 11 a.m.: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Telemundo Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Every match will stream live on Peacock in Spanish. Click here for the complete TV schedule.

Where will Group C matches be played?

World Cup Group C matches will be played at three venues, each with dramatic designs that take their cues from the surrounding area.

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium's design was inspired by the interplay of light and shadow created by the fanar lantern. The 80,000 seat venue will host the World Cup Qatar 2022 Final on Dec. 18.

Lusail Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Stadium 974

Stadium 974 is the lone waterfront venue at Qatar 2022. It was constructed out of shipping containers, a nod to the nearby port. It has a capacity of 40,000.

Stadium 974 is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium's fascade appears to change color with the position of the sun thanks to triangles that form diamond-like geometrical patterns.

Education City Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

A brief history of Group C teams in the World Cup

Argentina has reached the final game five times, capturing the ultimate prize in 1978 and 1986.

Messi, 34, played in his first of four World Cup round-of-32 tournaments in 2006 and came closest to winning the coveted title in 2014 when Argentina lost to Germany in the final. Messi scored four of his six all-time World Cup goals in that tournament in Brazil before Germany's extra-time heartbreaker, a stylish volley from Mario Götze

Messi has six goals in six World Cup competitions, four shy of Gabriel Batistuta and two behind Diego Maradona among Argentina's all-time goal scoring leaders.

Only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina have appeared in more World Cup tournaments than Mexico. Unfortunately for El Tri, the Round of 16 has spelled the end of the road seven straight times. Most recently, Mexico was bounced from the Round of 16 by Brazil, 2-0, at the 2018 World Cup in France.

Poland has two semifinal appearances, having appeared in nine World Cup tournaments.

Saudi Arabia made its first World Cup appearance in 1994, turning in a respectable performance by making the Round of 16

Here is a snapshot of each team's history at the World Cup.

Note: Appearances include qualification for Qatar 2022.

Argentina

Titles: 1978, 1986 (Also reached final game in 1930, 1990 and 2014)

Appearances: 18

Semifinals: 0

Quarterfinals: 1966, 1998, 2006, 2010

Round of 16: 1934, 1994, 2018

Mexico

Titles: 0

Appearances: 17

Semifinals: 0

Quarterfinals: 2

Round of 16: 7

Poland

Titles: 0

Appearances: 9

Semifinals: 1974, 1982

Quarterfinals: 0

Round of 16: 1938, 1986

Saudi Arabia

Titles: 0

Appearances: 6

Semifinals: 0

Quarterfinals:

Round of 16: 1994

Key players to watch in Group C

Argentina: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais