How to Watch Brazil Vs. Switzerland in 2022 World Cup

It was a bittersweet start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil.

Richarlison scored twice, highlighted by a stunning scissor kick, to power FIFA's No. 1-ranked side past Serbia 2-0.

But the opening-match victory in Qatar saw Brazilian superstar Neymar exit with a right ankle injury. Neymar suffered a ligament injury and bone swelling in his ankle that will keep him sidelined through at least the remainder of the group stage.

Brazil's first game without Neymar comes in a Group B showdown with Switzerland. The Swiss are also coming off a Matchday 1 win, taking down Cameroon 1-0 on a Breel Embolo goal.

Can a star-studded Brazil squad keep things rolling without Neymar? Or will Switzerland take control of the top spot in Group G? Here's what to know about the matchup.

When is the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

The Brazil-Switzerland match is on Monday, Nov. 28.

What time does the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game start?

Kickoff at Stadium 974 is set for 11 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

You can watch the Brazil-Switzerland match in English on FOX or in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock (Spanish).

Brazil vs. Switzerland – Group G | 11 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G standings?

Brazil enters play Monday atop Group G, holding the edge over Switzerland thanks to goal differential.