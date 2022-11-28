How to Watch Netherlands Vs. Qatar in Group A World Cup Match

There are still three weeks remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the host nation’s journey will come to a close on Tuesday.

Qatar will take on the Netherlands in its final Group A match. The team is making its first ever World Cup appearance, and it has struggled to keep up with its competitors on home soil. With two straight losses to begin the tournament, Qatar has no shot at reaching the round of 16.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, is in solid shape to move on. The Oranje earned a 2-0 victory over Senegal in its Group A opener and picked up another point with a 1-1 tie against Ecuador. The team will look to take care of business against Qatar and set its sights on the knockout stage.

Here is everything to know about the Netherlands’ match against Qatar at the 2022 World Cup:

When is Netherlands vs. Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Netherlands and Qatar will face each other on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

What time is Netherlands vs. Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Netherlands vs. Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

World Cup Group A table

Here is where things stand in Group A through two matches for each team:

Netherlands: 4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential

4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential Ecuador: 4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential

4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential Senegal: 3 points (1-0-1), 0 goal differential

3 points (1-0-1), 0 goal differential Qatar: 0 points (0-0-2), -4 goal differential

How can the Netherlands advance to the knockout stage?

The Dutch national team can punch its ticket to the knockout stage with a win or draw against Qatar.

The Netherlands would advance with a loss combined with an Ecuador win over Senegal. If the Netherlands loses to Qatar and Ecuador-Senegal ends in anything other than an Ecuador win, FIFA’s tiebreaker process will come into play beginning with goal differential.

Has Qatar been eliminated from the World Cup?

Qatar was the first team eliminated from knockout contention at the 2022 World Cup with its loss to Senegal on Friday.