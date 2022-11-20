Joe Biden Calls USMNT, Wishes Team Luck Before 2022 World Cup

The United States men’s national team received an unexpected phone call from the Oval Office before the 2022 World Cup.

With the USMNT set to begin its tournament in Qatar on Monday, President Joe Biden delivered a special message to the squad.

Watch it here:

Please hold, the President is on the line… 📞 pic.twitter.com/N6CxwOhqgN — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 20, 2022

“It says POTUS, that’s where it’s coming from,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said while looking at a phone.

Moments later, the president was on speaker with the entire team in the room.

“Coach, put me in, I'm ready to play,” Biden joked before addressing the team. “I know you're the underdog. But I’ll tell you what, man. You’ve got some of the best players in the world on your team and you’re representing this country. I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock them all.

“Keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can – for you and your families, your teammates and the whole country is rooting for you.”

“That’s a very nice message Mr. President,” Berhalter said. “The whole team is here right now and we really appreciate your support and we’re ready to go.”

The team then shouted to thank the president before applauding.

Placed in Group B, the USMNT is set to play Wales on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.