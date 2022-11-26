Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark

It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it.

The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.

Tied 1-1, Antoine Griezmann sent in a perfect cross from the right side of the box. Mbappé sent the pass into the back of the net, giving him an electrifying, go-ahead goal.

On top of his two goals against Denmark, Mbappé also scored in France’s win against Australia on Tuesday. He is now tied with Ecuador’s Enner Valencia, who also has three goals across two matches, in the World Cup Golden Boot race.

Here are five things to know about Kylian Mbappé, World Cup winner and forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé is already up to seven goals in his World Cup career. He broke a tie with Thierry Henry for second on France’s all-time World Cup goals list and now trails only Just Fontaine (13).

The two goals on Saturday gave France a 2-1 victory. With six points in Group D, the defending World Cup champions became the first team in Qatar to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

France will wrap up group play against Tunisia on Wednesday, but Mbappé appears to be just getting started.