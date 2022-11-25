Senegal's Boulaye Dia Opens Scoring With Goal Vs. Qatar

Things have gone from bad to worse for the 2022 World Cup hosts.

Qatar fell behind 1-0 late in the first half of its Group A match against Senegal. Boualem Khoukhi slipped in Qatar’s box, and Senegal’s Boulaye Dia capitalized by ripping a shot past goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and into the back of the net.

Dia’s goal was the first tally for Senegal at the tournament after the team opened its World Cup run with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Monday. It was also Dia’s fourth goal on the international stage.

Qatar, meanwhile, is still seeking its first ever World Cup goal. Like Senegal, Qatar lost 2-0 in its first Group A match on Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

With the Netherlands and Ecuador atop the Group A table, Senegal and Qatar are desperately seeking three points in Friday’s match. Group A play will conclude on Tuesday with Senegal facing Ecuador and Qatar going up against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. ET.