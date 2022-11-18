Soccer Fan Collects a Beer From All 32 Countries in World Cup

Time to learn how to say "Cheers!" in 32 languages.

One soccer fan in England has gathered a beer from each of the 32 countries set to compete in the 2022 World Cup, which begins Sunday. And he's ready to raise a glass in honor of each.

"I drink them as something of a toast every time a team is knocked out or to celebrate their victory at the end,” Gus Hully, a 35-year-old from Bidford-On-Avon, Warwickshire, told the Daily Star.

A beer from all 32 countries playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/UC38tPx8g0 — Gus (@ballstothis) November 15, 2022

It's the second time Hully is holding his "World Cup of Beers" tournament, having first done so in 2018. He first got the idea after seeing someone online doing something similar. He thought he could do better and said, "Hold my beer!"

The only rules are that each beer must have been brewed in its native country and it cannot be consumed until the country has been eliminated or crowned champion. Hopefully Hully doesn't have to work the day after group play ends and the field of 32 teams is cut to 16.

Hully has been collecting lager and ale from across the world with the help of strangers since May, even managing to land beverages from countries where alcohol is restricted or banned. That includes the tournament's host-country Qatar, which banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday.

Not a problem for Hully, who has Qatar's non-alcoholic beer Fizzin Melon on tap.

"Qatar was definitely difficult considering they didn’t have a brewery in the country until late 2020,” Hully told inews. “I found out the [non-alcoholic beer] Fizzin had different cans available for sale in Qatar but wouldn’t ship outside of Qatar so I put out a tweet to see if anybody I knew happened to know somebody in Qatar but no luck.

“A month or two later I did the same which worked as my friend Dan said he knew a guy flying in from Qatar soon. Turns out his friend was more than happy to help, picked up a can on his next trip to his local supermarket, gave it to Dan on his visit to the UK who then gave it to me a week later. Easy.”

Other beers were not so easy, like Senegal’s La Gazelle.

To acquire one, he messaged those who rated the beer on the app "untappd" and...well, asked if they'd buy him a beer.

"I had a couple of months of nothing until this Russian bloke on holiday got back to me saying he was happy to help out, provided I paid for shipping which was absolutely no problem for me,” Hully told inews.

Shipping wasn't quite as easy for some beers due to Brexit rules that require customs checks, forcing Hully to have some sent to a friend in Germany who brought them over.

"It’s not easy to get them all in, some you have to put a little bit of legwork into,” Hully said.

Luckily, only one can or bottle of beer is needed from each country for Hully to make a toast.

"Thankfully I don’t have to order in bulk," he said. "I don’t have the space in my flat for that."

Here are the beers that Hully has from each country...

Argentina - Quilmes

Australia - Cooper's Red Ale

Belgium - Chimay Blue

Brazil - Antarctica

Cameroon - Beaufort Light

Canada - Moosehead

Costa Rica - Imperial

Croatia - Karlovacko

Denmark - FAXE

Ecuador - Pilsener

England - Camden Hells

France - Kronenbourg 1664

Germany - Spaten Oktoberfest

Ghana - Club

Iran - Istak

Japan - Hitachino Red Rice Ale

Mexico - Modelo

Morocco - Casablanca

Netherlands - Bavaria

Poland - Tyskie

Portugal - Super Bock

Qatar - Fizzin Melon

Saudi Arabia - Hillsburg Honey

Senegal - La Gazelle

Serbia - Lav

South Korea - Cass

Spain - Estrella Galicia

Switzerland - 1936

Tunisia - Celtia

Uruguay - Patricia

USA - Miller High Life

Wales - Bale Lager