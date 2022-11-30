Teen Cuts Off Teacher to Announce USMNT's World Cup Win Over Iran

The World Cup is part of the curriculum this year.

After the United States men’s national team clinched a spot in the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, fans across the country went wild. And rightfully so.

This California high school student was no different, except that his celebration happened in the middle of a math lecture -- in the middle of the school day.

Hey, when there's important news to share why wait?

"United States just won ...we are advancing," said Cael Kimball of Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, Calif.

Kimball stood up and clapped as the game went final in Qatar, cutting off the math lesson thousands of miles away.

"Did we?" said his teacher.

At first, it looked like the teacher was a little confused. But like everyone in the United States right now, she joined in the camaraderie to support the boys wearing blue and clapped.

The USMNT didn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but the team is full of fresh faces like captain Tyler Adams, Weston McKinnie, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah who have all proved to be pivotal parts of the squad.

The Stars and Stripes’ Group B journey began with a 1-1 draw against Wales last week, followed by a 0-0 draw with England on the day after Thanksgiving. And the boys redeemed themselves in their Group B finale when they clinched a tight 1-0 win over Iran.

Pulisic scored his very first World Cup goal, and even left the field in an injury, while goalkeeper Matt Turner conceded only a single goal throughout the tournament so far – that being on a penalty.

This is the first time in 92 years the USMNT has had multiple shutouts at a World Cup. The last and only other time this happened was in 1930.

The United States will take on the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. ET with a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.