Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw

Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar.

Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.

Uruguay’s opportunities were especially close. Diego Godín and Federico Valverde both hit the post, with Godín’s shot coming on a first-half header and Valverde drilling an 89th-minute rocket with his right foot.

South Korea was in position to steal three points a couple of times during the match. Hwang Ui-Jo missed a point blank chance in the 34th minute and Son Heung-Min went wide of the net in the 90th minute.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Uruguay and South Korea each come away with a point in Group H with the result.

Next up for Uruguay is a highly anticipated contest against Portugal on Monday, while South Korea will battle Ghana.