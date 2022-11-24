Uruguay

Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw

The 2022 World Cup has already seen four scoreless draws through five days of play

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar.

Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.

Uruguay’s opportunities were especially close. Diego Godín and Federico Valverde both hit the post, with Godín’s shot coming on a first-half header and Valverde drilling an 89th-minute rocket with his right foot.

South Korea was in position to steal three points a couple of times during the match. Hwang Ui-Jo missed a point blank chance in the 34th minute and Son Heung-Min went wide of the net in the 90th minute.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT Nov 23

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Thanksgiving Oct 20

Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Games Will Be Played on Thanksgiving?

Uruguay and South Korea each come away with a point in Group H with the result.

Next up for Uruguay is a highly anticipated contest against Portugal on Monday, while South Korea will battle Ghana.

This article tagged under:

UruguaySouth Korea
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us