Watch the World Series on 60-Foot Big Screens at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host drive-in viewing parties for the World Series, which begins Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas.

Viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio, with the same safety restrictions as drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles County.

Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

Many fans said they were born and raised in LA and haven't seen the Dodgers win the World Series since 1988. Kim Tobin reports for NBC LA at 11 p.m. Sunday Oct. 18, 2020.

Concessions will not be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.

No outdoor seating is permitted, and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced should fans need to access restrooms, which will be sanitized regularly.

Tuesday's game begins at 5:09 p.m. Parking gates will open for the Dodger Stadium Drive-In one hour prior to game time.