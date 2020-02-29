XFL’s Wildcats To Face New York, Seeking Second Victory

The Los Angeles Wildcats will be without one of their best players Saturday as they try to even their record and pick up the first road victory of their brief history when they face the New York Guardians in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receiver Nelson Spruce will miss the game at MetLife Stadium because of a knee injury suffered in Sunday's 39-9 victory over the DC Defenders. Spruce led the XFL in receiving yards entering last week's play.

The Wildcats (1-2) could also be without running back Martez Carter, who ran for two touchdowns and caught passes for another score and a 2-point conversion against DC. He is listed as doubtful because of a hip injury.

Guardians starting quarterback Matt McGloin will be sidelined because of an injury to his chest when he was sacked on his team's opening drive in Sunday's 29-9 loss to the St. Louis BattleHawks.

McGloin missed the next series, then returned, playing the remainder of the first half, but sat out the second half.

Coach Kevin Gilbride has not said who will start in place of McGloin. New York (1-2) has been limited to a field goal in its six complete possessions over two games with Marquise Williams at quarterback.

Luis Perez replaced Williams late in the fourth quarter against St. Louis, throwing a touchdown pass on his third throw, ending a streak of 26 consecutive possessions over three games without a touchdown.

Perez was the first player in Wildcats history when the former Los Angeles Rams practice squad quarterback was assigned to them before the start of the XFL draft Oct. 15, then traded to the Guardians Jan. 19 in exchange for quarterback Charles Kanoff, who started the Wildcats opener when Josh Johnson was sidelined because of a thigh injury.

The Wildcats will have to face another challenge they have not had to deal with during their first three games -- weather. The temperature for the 2 p.m. EST kickoff is forecast to be 37 degrees with a wind chill factor of 26 and winds of 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"I told the guys it really doesn't matter what the temperature is," Wildcats coach Winston Moss said. "We can't control the temperature. We can't control the environment. We only can control what we can control."